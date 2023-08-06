Angel Hernandez Had Another Terrible Day Behind The Plate, Managing To Anger Both The Yankees And Astros

Videos by OutKick

There are few things in the world that all Americans can agree on. In this divisive culture, nearly everything turns into an argument. But there’s one phrase that anyone can say and gain near universal agreement: Angel Hernandez is a terrible MLB umpire. On Sunday, he managed to bring together Houston Astros and New York Yankees fans.

That’s quite a difficult task. And perhaps the only man that can pull it off is Angel Hernandez.

Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees reacts after a call made by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Let’s go through some of the “highlights” from today’s performance.

First there was this strike call on Yankees hitter Gleyber Torres in the FIRST INNING.

Angel Hernandez called pitch 2 from Jose Urquidy to Gleyber Torres a strike. Good to have him back. pic.twitter.com/qVG1t2Qh7e — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) August 6, 2023

Next, there was a clear swing from a Houston Astros hitter. This isn’t all on Hernandez, but paints a picture of an inept umpire crew.

This is very obviously a swing pic.twitter.com/VH2231unZ8 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 6, 2023

Then, there was a controversial balk call against Yankees lefty Wandy Peralta.

Probably a balk, but hard for the home plate umpire to see that. Normally that call comes from the first-base umpire.

But then, the most controversial call of the game.

ANGEL HERNANDEZ WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!



pic.twitter.com/ADJkSAwTtm — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 6, 2023

That pitch is almost right down the middle. Like, we’re not talking about painting the black here. This pitch is above the knees and right over the plate. Called a ball.

Angel Hernandez still has a job, folks. pic.twitter.com/JaW6rXBSgF — 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕠𝕓 🌟 (@jakedc6) August 6, 2023

But even with the break, clearly the Yankees dugout did not appreciate Hernandez’ performance today.

Angel Hernandez yelling “I don’t give a shit!” to the Yankees dugout causing Alex Bregman to call time pic.twitter.com/4QH4jQ7MPi — APOLLO MEDIA (@ApolloHOU) August 6, 2023

According to Umpire Strike Zone on Twitter, Hernandez missed 21 (!!) calls on balls and strikes in the game.

It wasn’t all bad, though! There was this moment of levity.

Angel Hernandez practicing his janitorial services for his new upcoming job pic.twitter.com/kF0ws9UOQs — Joey- Jose Ramirez Fight Club Attender (@joeytweetsports) August 6, 2023

The Astros ultimately won the game, 9-7. As far as we know, Angel Hernandez is still employed by Major League Baseball.

And, don’t forget, Hernandez once tried to sue MLB for discrimination. He claimed that they didn’t let him umpire postseason games because he’s Hispanic.

Except, the judge ruled that they didn’t let him umpire those games because he stinks.

And today’s game will be used as evidence should Hernandez every try that suit again.