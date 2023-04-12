MLB Stadiums Extend Beer Sales To Later Innings Due To New Rules, But Is This A Safe Decision?

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball teams and stadiums are making changes in order to make a profit.

Due to MLB’s new rules, mainly the implementation of the pitch clock, it’s now undeniable that games are going quicker.

However, quicker games have financial implications as well. The faster the game, the less time people have to spend money at the stadium.

MLB games are now 30 minutes quicker than last year.



That translates to a loss of $280,000 to $1.1 million in lost beer sales throughout the season, depending on the stadium.



So several teams (Brewers, Twins, Diamondbacks, and Rangers) have already extended their beer sales… — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 12, 2023

MLB HAS HIGH PRAISE FOR THE QUICKER GAMES

The average baseball game is 30-40 minutes shorter.

Commissioner Rob Manfred is ecstatic about it, recently saying this is the best way for the sport to stay relevant and attract a younger audience.

However, according to sports business writer Joe Pompliano, shortened games will account for up to $1 million in lost beer sales throughout the season for each team.

Owners don’t want to hear that and have now extended beer sales to go beyond the typical 7th inning cutoff.

Average length of an MLB game:

3:00 <— 2012

3:04 <— 2013

3:07 <— 2014

3:00 <— 2015

3:04 <— 2016

3:08 <— 2017

3:04 <— 2018

3:10 <— 2019

3:06 <— 2020

3:11 <— 2021

3:06 <— 2022

2:41 <— 2023 (so far) 😮 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 3, 2023

WHAT ABOUT DRUNK DRIVERS?

The Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins have all extended their beer sales through the 8th inning.

Although financially it makes sense, one has to also state the obvious.

The reason there was a 7th inning cutoff wasn’t because of people not wanting to buy alcohol; it was to limit the amount of drunk drivers and to give a chance for people to sober up before they hit the road.

Unfortunately, faster games creates a binge-like party atmosphere where younger fans may drink quicker to make up on the lost game time. And now you can add to the fact that they are doing that into the 8th inning.

It seriously could be very problematic and we hope to God people are safe.