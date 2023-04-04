MLB Pitch Clock Or Bitch Clock? Fans Complain Games Are Too Short Now

Videos by OutKick

It’s always something!

Now, some Major League Baseball fans are complaining that the games are too short.

In a “of course they are!” scenario, baseball fans believe MLB may have overdone its recent changes in an effort to speed up the game.

Average length of an MLB game:

3:00 <— 2012

3:04 <— 2013

3:07 <— 2014

3:00 <— 2015

3:04 <— 2016

3:08 <— 2017

3:04 <— 2018

3:10 <— 2019

3:06 <— 2020

3:11 <— 2021

3:06 <— 2022

2:41 <— 2023 (so far) 😮 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 3, 2023

FANS PAY THE SAME BUT GET LESS

The time issue is less about the viewers at home and more for those in attendance at their local ballpark.

More people are beginning to take umbrage with the fact that they are in many cases spending a lot of their hard-earned cash for a game and may not be getting their money’s worth. You’re essentially paying the same amount or even more but getting less out of it.

Of course the argument is a bit foolish, but it does have some merit.

For those looking to get away for an afternoon or a night, a baseball game may not be the answer anymore. Want to spend some time with your buddies before inevitably going home and getting yelled at by the girlfriend or the wife? Better not plan on going straight from the stadium back home – her Romcom won’t even be done yet!

Also, for parents spending hundreds of dollars to take their kids to a ball game, with the inevitable multiple bathroom breaks that their child is going to have, as well as waiting in line for a pretzel and hot dog, their enthusiasm may change when they realize they missed multiple innings.

anyone else think that these baseball games are WAY too short ? like it’s really making me contemplate watching most if not all games on TV which i haven’t done since literally i was 9 i’ve gone to minimum one game per season at least. but to travel to the park in queens for this… — G (@AllGDoesIsGame) April 1, 2023

First time watching MLB with the pitch clock. It's too fast. I hate it. Don't mind the idea of it, but it's too short right now. Looks like they are playing hurry up. — Chadrick Hastings (@ChadrickH) March 31, 2023

GAME TIME IS DOWN ACROSS THE BOARD

The games do feel a bit rushed when watching them, even from home.

Thirteen games taking place on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day averaged a total of 2 hours and 45 minutes. That was 26 minutes shorter than last year’s average.

All in all, the games so far are about 30-40 minutes shorter than last season.

@MadDogUnleashed @MadDogRadio @JudgeTorre 3hrs 45min games are too long. 2hrs 8min games are too short. They've over-corrected. Pitch clock is great just need to extend the time to 20-25. Banning of shift is also a plus. @MLB #MLB — Tito (@T_RIVE22) March 28, 2023

“PITCH CLOCK” HAS BECOME THE “BITCH CLOCK”

The biggest culprit for the shorter games has been MLB introducing the pitch clock. Pitchers now get 20 seconds to throw with runners on base, or 15 seconds to do so when the bases are empty. The batter meanwhile, has to be in the batter’s box with 8 seconds.

It has been working.

I went to microwave popcorn for 3 minutes and 30 seconds at my house the other day and I came back into the room and was confused as to why there was a commercial on. It was because the entire half inning was already over.

That appears to be too quick for some fans.

Just this past Friday, the fastest game of opening week took place when the Cleveland Guardians shut out the Seattle Mariners 2-0.

That game time?

Just 2 hours and 3 minutes.

Tonight's Guardians-Mariners game: 2 hours 3 minutes ⏰



The fastest game so far this season! pic.twitter.com/GuPIzxtAQl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 2, 2023

TV RATINGS ARE UP SO FAR

As of now, it appears the majority of baseball fans are supportive of the quicker games.

Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred, who let’s be honest only care about their bottom line, are pleased too as the league saw its highest Opening Day TV ratings ever.

However, there have been some complaints beyond the length. Strikeouts are up so far this season as the pitcher’s control more of the flow of the game by utilizing the clock to their advantage. That is exactly what MLB doesn’t want – more strikeouts and less action.

Major League Baseball made multiple rules changes this year to speed up the game. (Photo by James Escher/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the biggest criticisms of attending a live NFL game these days is that it’s more convenient to just stay home. The rise of sports betting and fantasy football has made fans want to be a part of as much content as they can. Being stuck at a stadium for a single-game while braving the cold weather doesn’t sound as appealing these days.

MLB needs to make sure that their game experience – that made baseball purists love the sport in the first place, doesn’t become a rip-off.

And yes, that includes being able to ya know, actually feel like you saw a full game.