The MLB Players Who Would Have The Most Home Runs If They Played On The LLWS Field This Season

If you’ve ever wondered how many home runs certain MLB players would hit playing on the Little League World Series field in Williamsport, you’re in luck because someone decided to crunch the numbers.

Before looking at which MLB players would have the most home runs this season if they played on the LLWS field, we need to talk about dimensions.

Howard J. Lamade Stadium is two-thirds the size of a professional baseball field with outfield fences at all angles at 225 ft from home plate. For reference, Fenway Park has the shortest distance from home plate to center field in all of MLB at 390 ft.

It goes without saying that there would be a lot of dingers hit in Williamsport by big leaguers, but some of the names on the Top 10 list may surprise you.

According to Rylan Domingues and data collected from Baseball Savant, these 10 players would lead MLB in home runs this season if games took place in Williamsport:

MLB HR are in parentheses

Marcus Semien – 157 (17)

Freddie Freeman – 155 (15)

Corey Seager – 150 (26)

Jake Cronenworth – 141 (11)

Aaron Judge – 140 (46)

Jose Ramirez – 140 (22)

Will Smith – 139 (17)

Trea Turner – 138 (18)

Kyle Tucker – 138 (21)

Austin Riley – 136 (30)

With three Dodgers among the Top 10 it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they would be atop the MLB team HR leaderboard in this scenario as well with 1,192 long balls as a team. The Astros are second on that list with 1,141 homers, a whopping 51 fewer than Los Angeles.

This data obviously doesn’t reflect, nor can it account for the fact that pitchers would be throwing from just 46 ft as opposed to 60 ft, 6 in the majors. A fastball from 14.5 feet closer would look a lot different in a batter’s eye.