Little League World Series Player Hospitalized After Fall From Bunk Bed

Shortly after arriving in Williamsport for the Little League World Series, a dream turned into a nightmare for 12-year-old Easton Oliverson and his family.

Oliverson, who plays on the Snow Canyon Little League team out of Utah, suffered a severe head injury after falling from the top of a bunk bed in the dormitory complex on-site. He was flown to a Pennsylvania hospital after suffering the fall.

According to reports, Oliverson fractured his skull, and as doctors wait for swelling in his brain to decrease he is in a medically induced coma.

One of Oliverson’s teammates was awakened by the fall, which his family says without the teammate’s help, he may not have made it. His family first learned of the news around 2:30 AM on Monday morning. Oliverson’s dad is an assistant coach for the team.

“He went through pretty traumatic surgery to get to where he’s at, but the doctors are all really positive,” said Spencer Beck, Oliverson’s uncle. “All of the steps moving forward have been good so far.”

Snow Canyon is still set to play its first game of the LLWS on Friday afternoon.

The team released a statement saying, “We have been told from his family that his current condition is critical, but we are optimistic with some of the early signs he has recently shown. We join the family in asking for prayers on his behalf.”

“While our hearts are heavy,” the statement added, “we are committed as a team to have an opportunity to take part in something that is only dreamt about by others. We teach our players to do everything with a purpose—that hasn’t changed. It has perhaps been added to with something far greater than ever. We believe in Team Utah. We believe in Team Easton.”

Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to Oliverson and his family.