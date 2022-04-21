MLB Extends Trevor Bauer’s Administrative Leave Until End of Month

Major League Baseball’s decision on Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is going, going … and still going.

The MLB announced on Thursday that it is extending Bauer’s administrative leave until April 29 — delayed beyond the most-recent deadline of April 13.

Bauer has been on leave since July 2021 following accusations of sexual assault made against the 31-year-old Dodgers pitcher.

Trevor Bauer's leave from the Dodgers has been extended through April 29, per league source. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) April 21, 2022

As reported by OutKick’s Meg Turner, “administrative leave, in this case, is a non-disciplinary measure that guarantees a player his salary and service time while investigations continue for an additional 10 days.

“OutKick previously reported the league first put Bauer on paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. It was announced he would be out for the remainder of the season in September 2021.“

After “months of investigation,” the player avoided criminal charges based on an LA Superior Court ruling announced in February.

Since that ruling, the MLB has been latent in making a determination on Bauer.

“After a thorough review of all the available evidence, including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” announced Los Angeles’ district attorney’s office.

Bauer last played for the Dodgers on June 28, 2021.

