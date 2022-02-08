Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer Won’t Face Criminal Charges From Sexual Assault Allegations, DA’s Office Says

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not face any criminal charges in the county’s court system, the LA County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

The ruling by the DA wraps up a five-month review of the case, which started when sexual assault allegations were made against Bauer by a woman who sought a restraining order against him in June 2021.

ESPN reports the District Attorney’s Office reached its conclusion after reviewing evidence from the civil restraining order proceedings and all other physical evidence in concluding that it was unable to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bauer spent the final three months of the 2021 regular season on administrative leave and still faces potential discipline from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who can suspend players under the domestic violence policy.

MLB said in a statement that its investigation into Bauer “is ongoing, and we will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Bauer posted a video to YouTube titled “The Truth,” shortly after the ruling by the DA’s office was made.

In the video he firmly denies the allegations made by the woman, talks about how difficult the past few months have been for him, and blames certain segments of the media for not reporting on the subject in a matter he considered fair.

“I am not this person this woman, her lawyers, and certain members of the media have painted me to be,” he said. His seven-plus minute long video can be seen below:

A conclusion of the criminal investigation — which comes more than five months after an L.A. judge dismissed the woman’s request for a restraining order — could allow the league to interview Bauer. But ESPN reports the impending lockout amid ongoing negotiations with the MLBPA over a new collective bargaining agreement could complicate matters.

