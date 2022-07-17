MLB Draft: LSU’s Jacob Berry Expected To Be First SEC Player Taken Tonight

The Major League Baseball Draft that begins Sunday night (7 p.m. eastern, MLB Network) will be Southeastern Conference heavy with seven players possibly getting picked in the first 32 selections of the first round, including three from SEC regular season and tournament champion Tennessee.

LSU third baseman/outfielder Jacob Berry is projected to go as the first SEC player with the seventh pick of the first round to the Chicago Cubs, according to MLB.com.

“Whoever takes him in the first 10 picks is going to be really happy with the player the person,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said of Berry, who hit .370 with 48 RBIs and 15 home runs last season. He was bothered by a finger injury late in the season.

“He’s really a tough kid,” Johnson said.

Other first round projections from the SEC are Tennessee outfielder Jordan Beck at No. 23 to Toronto, Alabama left-handed pitcher Connor Prielipp at No. 25 to the New York Yankees, Tennessee right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell at No. 27 to Milwaukee, Florida outfielder Sterlin Thompson at No. 29 to Tampa Bay, Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace at No. 31 to Colorado and Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert at No. 32 to Cincinnati.

The second round will also be held Sunday night along with two competitive balance rounds and compensation picks.

The draft continues Monday at 2 p.m. on the MLB Network with rounds three through 10 and wraps up on Tuesday at 2 p.m. with rounds 11-20.

The first player picked is expected to be high school outfielder Druw Jones of Wesleyan, Georgia, by the Baltimore Orioles. Jones, 18, is the son of former Atlanta Braves center fielder Andruw Jones and is a Vanderbilt commitment.

Arizona has the second pick of the draft, followed by Texas, Pittsburgh, Washington, Miami, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota, Kansas City and Colorado to complete the first 10. The New York Mets, Detroit, Los Angeles Angels, Mets, San Diego, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Oakland and Atlanta are in slots 11 through 20. Seattle, St. Louis, Toronto, Boston, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee, Houston, Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Colorado and Cincinnati complete the top 32 picks.

Other SEC players expected to go in the second round are Mississippi State catcher Logan Turner, Arkansas right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette, Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Landon Sims, Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian, LSU second baseman Cade Doughty and Georgia right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon.