MLB Cancels Paris Series Just A Few Months After Announcing It

MLB has made it an increasing focus to play more games internationally in an effort to grow the sport’s profile around the world.

South Korea, London, Mexico City and other cities and countries will or have hosted regular season baseball games. Generally, the international games have been seen as a major success.

The league’s London series in both 2019 and 2023 sold out, leading to MLB scheduling further games in England for 2024.

One place MLB had yet to visit though, was continental Europe. As a result, unsurprisingly, the league confirmed in summer 2023 its intention to host games in Paris in 2025.

Several franchises, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees had already expressed interest in playing in France. But in an unexpected, somewhat embarrassing turn of events, the league has reportedly already canceled the Paris series. According to the Associated Press, MLB was unable to find a “partner” for the series that would make the games financially viable.

Five months after MLB announced it, they games are canceled already? Not a great look for baseball.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

MLB Made Mistake With Premature Announcement

Having a series in Paris was a fun idea that would have seen games played at the Stade de France, an 80,000 seat venue. It would have given MLB an opportunity to showcase the sport in a country that doesn’t have much history or interest in, potentially opening up new markets and talent.

But to cancel it just a few months after announcing it is a confusing disappointment.

Why even publicly acknowledge the games if they didn’t have a financial partner lined up? Canceling the series is a lot more embarrassing than never announcing it.

The league does have international games scheduled for 2025 in Tokyo, Mexico City and San Juan, so there’s little need to add more to replace Paris. But visiting one of the world’s most important and iconic cities would have been a boon for baseball.

Hopefully MLB is able to reschedule the series, this time after actually getting their ducks in a row.