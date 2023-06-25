MLB Officially Announces Plans For Upcoming Series In Paris

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the league intends to play an upcoming series in Paris.

Manfred made the announcement on Friday as MLB’s 2023 London series kicked off.

The commissioner held a news conference, confirming previous rumors that the league would target Paris as a potential destination.

“We are in the process of working on Paris in 2025,” Manfred said at the news conference. “We’re not at the point where we’re going to make a commitment or a more formal announcement, but it is in the planning stages.”

Beyond Paris, Manfred also confirmed that games could be held in other international locations as well.

“We have a very detailed plan to play in addition to London. We’ve been to Mexico already. We intend to be there again,” he explained. “We view Europe, generally, as a strategic priority for us going forward. We are also interested in places in the Americas where it’s closer to home and baseball has more of a rooting in the culture. Japan, Taiwan and Korea also remain important initiatives for us and we will be playing in those countries over the course of the next few years.”

PHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 15: Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks to the media during the Spring Training Cactus League Media Day at Arizona Biltmore on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Major League Baseball In Paris Presents Interesting Opportunity

The league’s international games have all been considered substantial success stories.

London games have been sold out, with seemingly exceptional fan interest.

Expanding to other international locations makes sense, especially on the European continent.

Other sports such as the NBA and NFL have been more successful at expanding their brands throughout Europe. While MLB is certainly playing catch up, there’s no reason not to put their best foot forward in other countries.

Paris, as one of the world’s largest cities and most heavily visited, makes a ton of sense as the next European destination.

Germany could also play host to future games, considering the country’s sizable population.

Obviously there’s no way to tell how many long term fans MLB will gain by playing games in Europe. But similarly to how the Premier League plays matches in the United States, it’s absolutely worth trying.

And if your favorite team is scheduled to play in Paris, what better excuse to make a trip, right?