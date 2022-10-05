MLB Announces Times, Networks For Wild Card Game Schedule

Good news for baseball fans: the league just unveiled the schedule, times and networks for the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

The postseason gets underway on Friday afternoon with the Cleveland Guardians hosting the Tampa Bay Rays on ESPN. First pitch is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. eastern.

Wild Card Series times have been announced pic.twitter.com/hpvTFkXGiF — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) October 5, 2022

After the Rays and Guardians get underway, the Phillies and Cardinals will get started on ABC just two hours later.

The Seattle Mariners will finally snap their playoff drought by taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at 4:07. Then later that evening, the Padres and Mets will bring the first day to a close.

From just glancing at the schedule, it looks like Major League Baseball did a pretty decent job of staggering games. It looks like we’re also guaranteed two full days of virtually non-stop, playoff baseball.

If each series goes three games, and we get a jam-packed Sunday to boot, well, then Merry early Christmas to us.

ESPN and ABC will host the Wild Card rounds, before broadcasts move over to Fox, FS1, and TBS for the Divisional Round and League Championship Series.

Then once everything is set, each game of the 2022 World Series will air on Fox.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle