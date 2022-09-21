Canada Dropping Vaccine Mandates Before MLB Playoffs, NBA and NHL Seasons

One of the last remaining jurisdictions to continue enforcing useless, ineffective vaccine mandates will be dropping them in a matter of weeks.

Canada — which has been one of the most repressive COVID regimes on earth — is ending their policy of demanding proof of vaccination to enter the country, according to The Globe and Mail.

This comes just a few days before the start of the Major League Baseball postseason, which could have potentially impacted several important players throughout the league.

NHL teams have been perhaps the most affected by this, with seven franchises headquartered in Canada, meaning there’s huge amounts of travel between the countries. While nearly everyone throughout the league has already been vaccinated, newer players just entering the NHL will be able to avoid the same mandates current participants have been subjected to.

The NBA season is also just a few weeks away, with players such as Kyrie Irving ostensibly now allowed to enter the country and play the Raptors in Toronto.

Irving just recently spoke out about vaccine mandates, saying that they are a “human rights” violation:

The policy has already affected many throughout the sports world, as well as countless others who have wanted or needed to enter the country.

The Kansas City Royals were without a significant number of players when playing the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this year.

Truckers also shut down border crossings to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s offensive, discriminatory policy.

Reports broke not long ago that the Canadian government had no scientific justification for banning unvaccinated travelers, but that it was demanded by high-ranking political leaders.

Consensus liberal opinion demanded vaccine mandates, and so vaccine mandates were enacted and viciously defended by Trudeau and his allies.

They endlessly pointed to “The Science™” to justify their decisions while private communications revealed that there never was any actual science to support their mandates.

Not only were their decisions unwarranted, but they were also completely ineffective.

The vaccine mandate came into effect late last year, and cases immediately shot up, demolishing any previous records for daily new cases:

No matter how much evidence accumulated that the vaccines did nothing to prevent the spread of COVID, vaccine passports continued to protect Trudeau and others like him from having to admit they were wrong.

They were willing to hurt people, destroy livelihoods and engage in government-imposed forced discrimination to protect their egos and reputations.

Now, at long last, that seems to be coming to an end.

However the true test will be whether or not their newfound acceptance of science lasts into fall and winter, as cases almost assuredly begin rising once again.

Until they truly admit they were wrong, there’s no way for those harmed by Canada’s offensive mandates to feel safe.

At the very least though, the sports world will be able to return to normal, with the MLB playoffs, NHL and NBA seasons finally not affected by Trudeau’s ridiculous policies.