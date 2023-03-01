Steelers Open To Keeping Mitch Trubisky, Despite Massive Cap Hit

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t sound interested in cutting Mitch Trubisky loose.

Trubisky has one year left on his deal with the Steelers, and his cap hit is just slightly north of $10.6 million for the upcoming season. With Kenny Pickett locked in as the franchise’s starter, it would be a bold move to carry a backup with such a large cap hit.

However, it sounds like that’s exactly what the Steelers plan to do with Mitch Trubisky, who opened last season as the team’s starter.

“Mitch has been great. It’s been great to have him around, and I would look forward to having him around here for a long time. Not only this year but for a long time,” Steelers GM Omar Khan told the press Tuesday at the NFL combine, according to ESPN.

He further added, “I think any young quarterback will tell you having that veteran presence around him is tremendous, especially if you have a guy like Mitch that handles things so well.”

Trubisky threw for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven appearances this past season. His play was far from great, and it’s clear Kenny Pickett is the future in Pittsburgh. The Steelers didn’t draft Pickett to ride the bench. He was drafted to play.

However, it’s clear Khan and the rest of the franchise respect Trubisky and like what he brings to the locker room in terms of leadership and experience.

In terms of being a backup, he’s also about as solid as you can hope for in an NFL backup. He has a ton of starting experience after the Bears drafted him second overall. He can play, but just not at a level where you can expect to win a ton of games.

If the Steelers do bring back Trubisky, which looks likely, you’d have to imagine something has to be done about his contract. Carrying a backup QB with a cap hit north of $10.6 million is just not tenable. It’s not smart at all.

He already has been paid all the guaranteed money he’s owed (via Spotrac), and that means he might be incentivized to re-work things to get some guaranteed cash this year.

No matter what, it sounds like Trubisky isn’t going anywhere. It’s the Kenny Pickett show, but the Steelers plan on keeping him around.