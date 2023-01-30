Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Reveals Chicago Bears Planned To Draft His Son In 2017, But It Doesn’t Quite Add Up

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes is headed back to the Super Bowl and the Chicago Bears will be watching at home. That didn’t necessarily have to be the case, and now they look terrible in hindsight.

In 2017, Mahomes was drafted No. 10 overall out of Texas Tech by the Chiefs. He has since gone on to win two MVPs, a Super Bowl, and a Super Bowl MVP, and is already one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time at just 27 years young.

Nine teams passed on Mahomes in the 2017 draft. Many of which did not need a quarterback, so it makes sense.

Chicago, on the other hand, desperately needed a quarterback. It picked No. 3 overall that year.

Instead of going with Mahomes, the Bears traded up one spot with the 49ers and selected Mitchell Trubisky with the second pick. Trubisky is no longer with the organization.

There are countless instances in which teams can look back at various NFL Drafts and regret going one way over another. It happens all of the time.

In this instance, though, it sounds like it was all set up to go the other way.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. spoke with ‘The Parkins and Spiegel Show’ on WSCR 670 The Score on Monday afternoon. He revealed that Chicago had told his son that it was going to take him with the third pick.

Mahomes Jr. thought that he was going to play for the Bears.

Instead, on draft night, Chicago went a different direction and ended up going with Trubisky. Mahomes Sr. said that it “kind of hurt” his son. Oops!

Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s declaration doesn’t necessarily add up.

Perhaps what Mahomes Sr. said on Monday is what happened. Perhaps the team told him that it would draft his son for sake of making the “job candidate” feel like he got the job but always planned on going Trubisky.

One, both or neither of those things can be true.

Either way, Mahomes Jr. said back in December that he told the Chiefs that they needed to get him before pick No. 12 if they wanted him. He thought that he was going to go 12th overall or shortly thereafter if a team did not trade up to get him.

"If y'all let me go 12 or below I'm gonna get drafted by someone else"



These @PatrickMahomes draft stories are mind-blowing 🤯



THE PATRICK MAHOMES EPISODE with @JasonKelce & @tkelce is out NOW: https://t.co/ZlYmHA5kwB pic.twitter.com/sOW0iLmA6I — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 1, 2022

If Mahomes Jr. was telling the Chiefs to trade up in front of No. 12, does that not contradict what his dad said about the Bears at No. 3? Wouldn’t he have told Kansas City that it needed to move up to No. 1 or No. 2?

Regardless of what really went down, Chicago surely wishes it had gone Mahomes instead of Trubisky. Justin Fields is great, but…………………………. Mahomes.