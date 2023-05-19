Mitch Trubisky Secures Lucrative Extension After Appearing In Just Seven Games Last Season

Videos by OutKick

Mitch Trubisky should be applauded for his ability to keep securing the bag.

Trubisky has had a rocky career in the NFL after being the second over all pick by the Chicago Bears back in 2017.

He could never get things rolling in Chicago, left to backup Josh Allen for a single season before signing with the Steelers prior to last season.

The UNC product appeared in just seven games and the team went a disappointing 3-4 in games he appeared in. However, that hasn’t stopped him for continuing to get paid.

Why did the Steelers give Mitch Trubisky a lucrative extension? (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Mitch Trubisky gets some more cash from the Steelers.

Trubisky secured a two-year extension with the Steelers that puts him under contract for a total of three years.

His total deal is now for $19.4 million over the next three years and could be worth as much as $33 million.

Trubisky already earned an impressive $37.9 million during his career prior to the extension. He will now go north of $50 million by the time his current contract expires. He had been slated to earn $8 million in 2023 on the final year of his deal before the extension was agreed to.

The #Steelers gave QB Mitch Trubisky a 2-year extension which means he’s now under contract for 3 years and $19.4M, sources say. Including upside, Trubisky can earn a total of $33M over the length of the contract. A solid payday for a valued part of the QB room. https://t.co/NSiSKZu5cD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2023

Trubisky secures the bag.

Is paying a guy who had two good games last season – wins over the Bucs and Bengals – possibly up to $33 million a great move?

Not if you truly believe Kenny Pickett is the future of the franchise. Mitch Trubisky is now a very expensive backup who shouldn’t ever see the field if things go according to the plan with the franchise’s 2022 first round pick.

Last season Trubisky threw four touchdowns to five interceptions and finished with a 56.4 QBR. Again, is that really worth a lucrative extension? Seems like the answer is no if Kenny Pickett can get things rolling.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky scores lucrative extension. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Having said that, don’t hate the player. Hate the game. It’s always great to see people get paid, no matter the industry. If a team wants to keep making Mitch Trubisky a rich man, despite limited production on the team, that’s on them. He’d be stupid to not take every penny he can. As surprising as it might, Mitch Trubisky has secured himself millions more. What a life to live for the Pittsburgh backup.