Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Is Bombing In Training Camp

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is not off to a hot start in training camp.

The former second overall pick was brought into Pittsburgh to be a bridge QB until Kenny Pickett is ready, and it sounds like Steelers fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for this season.

Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling in training camp. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At one point during a goal line drill, the former Bears starter went 0-16 and finished 4-23, according to The Athletic. Trubisky also leads all QBs in interceptions thrown.

Granted, several major offensive weapons are missing, but there’s still no excuse for that kind of pitiful performance.

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling in training camp. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Trubisky – who is believed to be the leading man to be QB1 week one – is bombing this bad in practice, it could be Kenny Pickett time a lot sooner than expected.

All signs originally pointed to Pickett being glued to the bench for at least this season. With Trubisky in town, the veteran QB could manage the offense until the former Pitt star could go.

Can Mitch Trubisky hold off Kenny Pickett? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, the dynamics are going to quickly change if Trubisky can’t get things figured out. If he can’t at least be steady, you might as well roll with Pickett.

There’s really no reason not to if that’s how things are playing out.

Will Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett start at QB for the Steelers? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Welcome to training camp drama! It’s what fans love to see.