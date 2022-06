The main storyline for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason will focus on the QB battle between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. So far it has not even been close to a competition. Hutton, Chad, and PK break it down in the video below.

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.