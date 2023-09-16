Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz Goes Full Mike Gundy In Epic Rant After Early Boo-Birds

Videos by OutKick

Come after me! I’m a man. I’m 40! – Mike Gundy Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.

After 16 years, we finally have a new Mike Gundy rant in college football, and it came AFTER one of the most incredible wins of Week 3.

Quick rewind: Missouri stunned Kansas State earlier today on a 61-yard field goal as time expired. It was insane. Pandemonium. Electric. Everything great about college football.

After the game, coach Eli Drinkwitz was HOT — and not over the game-winning boot. Nope. He was pissed off after the home crowd booed starting QB Brady Cook earlier in the game.

“That’s bullcrap!” exclaimed the head coach in a rant that will surely be compared to Gundy’s from 2007.

Eli Drinkwitz livid that Mizzou crowd booed starting QB Brady Cook to open the game. pic.twitter.com/FQjmQ0LsZM — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 16, 2023

Eli Drinkwitz was fired up at the Missouri crowd

“You wanna boo me? Fine. You don’t boo the starting QB. It should never happen.”

It’s the first part there that really gives me Gundy vibes. I mean, we all remember it, right? How can you not?

“Come after me! I’m a man! I’m 40! It’s GARBAGE! And the editor that let it come out IS GARBAGE! Are you kidding me? Where are we at in society today?”

🗓 September 22, 2007: 13 years ago today…



🗣 “Come after me! I’m a man, I’m 40!”



Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy delivers an all time rant in response to an article written in The Oklahoman following a 49-45 win over Texas Tech (-5).pic.twitter.com/iQ1D5W7mZq — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 22, 2020

Chill, every single time. Can’t get enough of that from Mike Gundy. Love that guy.

Cook, by the way, finished with 356 yards and two touchdowns. Hell, he threw his first one on the first drive of the game, and led another scoring drive two drives later. There was a missed FG mixed in between. That’s 3 for 3 to start the game in my book.

I reckon it was the back-to-back punts to end the half that really fired up the Missouri crowd, though. Probably a safe bet.

It just means more in the SEC, you know.

Anyway, even a game-winning field goal couldn’t save the folks in attendance from Eli Drinkwitz today. Our man was out for blood and NOT happy with you boo-birds.

Tighten up.