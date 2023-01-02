Mississippi State RB Coach Gets Engaged Following Win, Should Probably Follow Mike Leach Advice On Weddings

Monday was an emotional day for Mississippi State, especially after beating Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Bulldogs honored Mike Leach with helmets and a pirate ship memorial.

But the postgame festivities created an opportunity for running back coach Jason Washington to follow the advice of former boss Mike Leach.

The Bulldogs did not lead until they kicked a 27-yard field goal to win the game in the final four seconds, thanks to a spectacular drive from QB Will Rogers. The postgame party brought an unexpected moment for some, as Washington proposed to his girlfriend on the field.

Mississippi State RB coach Jason Washington just got engaged. pic.twitter.com/O2rpK7y9PH — Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) January 2, 2023

If you remember, Mike Leach was asked by ESPN’s Alyssa Lang for advice about her upcoming wedding, following a game this season.

“We’ll keep a close eye on it, but whatever you and Trevor decide, I’d keep it on the down-low,” Leach told the reporter. “Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t. So go ahead and don’t say anything else about it and as soon as the season is over or during an off-week, go elope.

“Trust me on that, go elope. Because basically every female in the family is going to terrorize you until it’s over. They’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over and you can cruise along, have a happy marriage.”

No football coach has stronger opinions on weddings than Mike Leach



After we talked about the win, I got some advice straight from the source..



Coach Leach, big elopement guy 😂



Hi @TampaBayTre pic.twitter.com/C9pvrFsm0t — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) October 2, 2022

There will never be another one like Mike Leach and today his Mississippi State team honored him with a win, though I imagine he’s not happy about the offensive production.

Go elope, Coach Washington, just as the ‘Pirate’ advised.