Mississippi State Honors Mike Leach With New Helmets, A Great View From Tampa’s Pirate Ship, Other Tributes

It was always going to be a special day for Mississippi State football, as they honored Mike Leach in their bowl game. The Pirate, who died Dec. 12, is being remembered today in Tampa, with a number of tributes from the Bulldog athletic department.

It’s only fitting that the stadium hosting today’s game has a permanent pirate ship, which is home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Mississippi State football program has made this a day to remember. Thanks to the bowl game and Bulldog officials, Mike Leach’s photo is currently aboard the ship surrounded by flowers.

He certainly has the best seat in the house.

A fitting captain on deck 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/VUMMCMjEF7 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) January 2, 2023

MIKE LEACH LEAVES US SINGING ‘LAST MANGO IN PARIS’

Mississippi State Honors Mike Leach With Helmet Decal

In another tribute, Mississippi State players will be wearing helmets with a ‘Pirate’ decal to honor their former coach. The gesture was a surprise to Bulldog players, who did not know the team would be honoring Leach in this way. This was already going to be an emotional day for the college football community, but this truly tugged at the heart, judging by the responses on social media.

Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with a pirate decal. Courtesy of MSU Athletics.

The emotional day started with a call to action, as the Bulldogs video department released a ‘one last ride’ video for the game today. The stories of Mike Leach will never fall short of amazing, as the college football world has remembered him over the last month.

Officials at Raymond James Stadium also paid tribute to Leach.

Massimo Biscardi #29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs stands near a memorial logo painted on the field for Mike Leach prior to the ReliaQuest Bowl.. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Mississippi State marching band honors Mike Leach before game

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers lined his offense up in the ‘Air Raid’ formation to start the game, taking a delay of game. The Bulldog offense then pointed to the sky and saluted the former head coach.

Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with “Air Raid” formation and a moment of celebration for the ‘Pirate’ pic.twitter.com/8C2uBsKISU — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 2, 2023

Today’s game serves as a way for the Mississippi State program to honor its fallen captain, while also giving the fans a chance to watch this ‘Air Raid’ offense, just the way Leach would draw it up. Thanks to the folks in Tampa and the Bulldogs athletic department, the bowl game was a fantastic way to remember a man who was influential to so many people.