Latest ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ Trailer Is A Shot Of Energy To The Soul

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” looks like it’s going to be a very fun movie.

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt July 14 for part one, and it will be the seventh time the star actor has played the legendary spy character since 1996.

The last film – “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” – came out in 2018, and it’s been a long five year wait for the new installment thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, it’s just a month and a half away, and more and more previews are starting to drop.

A new one came out Thursday for the NBA Finals, and it looks like Hunt will, once again, be kicking butt and find himself in all different kinds of chaos. Check out the electric preview below.

Expectations are high for the new “Mission: Impossible” film.

Again, fans have been waiting years to see Tom Cruise back on the big screen as Ethan Hunt. This movie would have been out a lot sooner if it weren’t for the pandemic crushing Hollywood and film production.

Now, it comes out July 14, and it looks like it’s going to be awesome. Does that surprise anyone? Every “Mission: Impossible” film since the original has been awesome.

The films are a great example of what Hollywood can be at its best. The movies don’t focus on anything other than adrenaline-injected fun.

Bad guys die, good guys win, there’s plenty of suspense and the pace is through the roof. Plus, the rumors are the stunts for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” might be the greatest ever. We’ll find out once the movie actually drops, but that’s been the chatter for years.

Judging from the previews, it’s definitely going to be full of moments of Cruise pushing the envelope.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” looks awesome. (Photo credit: Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

You can catch the movie in theaters starting July 14. We’ll definitely have a full review on OutKick once it premieres!