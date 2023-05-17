Chilling ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Trailer Promises Absolute Chaos

Videos by OutKick

The trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is going to send your pulse through the roof.

It’s been nearly five years since the last “M:I” film – “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” – hit theaters in July 2018.

The seventh film in the franchise premieres July 12, and it appears Tom Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt is going to be just as electric and exciting as everyone is hoping it would be.

Tom Cruise is ready to crush it in the new “Mission: Impossible” movie.

What are you doing with your life if you’re not a fan of the “Mission: Impossible” movies? Ever since Tom Cruise appeared as Ethan Hunt for the first time in 1996, he’s been on a roll that is as impressive as any actor out there.

Several actors cycled in and out of the James Bond franchise. Granted, James Bond films have spanned over six decades. “Mission: Impossible” is close to turning 30, and it’s only ever been Tom Cruise leading the way.

Tom Cruise has crushed it in several “Mission: Impossible” movies. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

The stunts for this film are also supposed to be absolutely insane. Most notably, there’s a motorcycle stunt that might be the most ambitious in cinema history.

People have been talking about it for years, and finally, in a couple months, fans will get to dig in.

Movie fans are craving great content.

“Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One” coming to theaters in July is also a huge win for movie fans

As we’ve seen over the past year, fans will pay to see stuff that is simply entertaining. “Top Gun: Maverick” might have single-handedly saved movie theaters coming out of the COVID insanity.

Now, Tom Cruise will give fans another awesome action film. There’s a serious argument to be made he’s the most important person in the film industry these past few years.

Tom Cruise stars in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” It premieres in July. (Photo credit should read Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

“Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One” premieres for fans starting July 12. We will definitely have a full review here at OutKick.