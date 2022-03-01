Miss Ukraine 2015: I’m NOT In The Ukrainian Military, Those Are Air Soft Guns

Videos by OutKick

Anastasiia Lenna, Miss Ukraine 2015, attempted to clear the air Monday as #fakenews began to spread around the world that she was a Ukrainian soldier who was ready to fight the Russian invaders.

“I AM NOT A MILITARY, JUST A HUMAN,” Lenna pleaded Monday on Instagram where she explained that she’s “just a woman, just normal human.”

Lenna was featured Thursday morning in OutKick’s Morning Screencaps, but she wasn’t identified as Ukrainian military. It’s unclear which international outlet started the #fakenews about Lenna, but it got to a point Monday where she had to address the headlines that were being passed around.

“I am also a airsoft player for years,” Miss Ukraine 2015 explained on Instagram. “You can Google what #airsoft means.”



“All pictures in my profile to inspire people. I had a normal life just on Wednesday, like millions people,” she continued.

Now she’s clearing the air about those headlines. Miss Ukraine 2015 is simply an air soft model.



“I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine – strong, confident and powerful. I appreciate all attention and support to my country, all people in Ukraine we fight every day against Russian aggression.



“We will win!”

Even though she’s not in the Ukrainian military fighting the Russian invaders, that hasn’t stopped Anastasiia from supporting the cause.

“Ukrainian people have no guilt,” she added. “Non of us have any guilt. We are on our lands! I speak to all people of the World! Stop war in Ukraine! No people should die!



“We can stop all this together.”

