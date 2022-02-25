Ukrainian Instagram Models Want Peace, $5 F–k Putin Shots & Paulina Mickelson Makes LPGA Tour Debut

Videos by OutKick

Let’s talk about the North Dakota Screencaps contingent

I apologize. I screwed up Thursday when I assumed Grant in Crosby, ND was the first North Dakotan (I hope that’s right) to email Screencaps.

I apologize to Ryan from Fargo and Matt R. from Dickinson who quickly corrected me on this subject. I will say that Grant is the first North Dakotan from the middle of freakin’ nowhere to email me. Ryan and Matt have McDonald’s and Buffalo Wild Wings locations to hit up for UFC Fight Nights. Poor Grant up in Crosby doesn’t even have a Taco Bell to visit at 2 a.m. for post-Fireball Chalupas.

Matt R. from Dickinson writes:

I was scrolling through screencaps this morning, as I always do being a loyal reader, and was happy to see a fellow North Dakotan (Grant H. from Crosby) chiming in about how to break a golf tie. As I got to your comments I noticed your remarked, “Next, let’s address Grant possibly being the first emailer from North Dakota. My brain is foggy this morning, but I cannot remember any others.”

At first, I was a little hurt, but then realized you have been on a wild ride the last few months. Your Bengals put you through an emotional ringer, you have been wrestling with a new title, VP blah blah blah, Screencaps Division, plus sprinkle in some holidays and it gets crazy! You probably don’t remember me checking in on the last week of TNML, also around the 4th of July. But I did, check tape.

That’s what we do here in the screencap community, we keep each other in check. So that’s what I’m doing. You’re welcome.

Sincerely,

Matt R. from Dickinson, North Da-freaking-kota

PS – say hi to Grant from a fellow NDer

PPS – I was laughing the entire time I wrote this email! Hahaha!

• Ryan from Fargo writes:

Sorry, I beat Grant as the first North Dakota submitter to Screencaps! I also had emailed this summer about the MN State Fair/COVID hypocrisy and you posted that. If you want to give him consolation, he is in Crosby and I am in Fargo so we are worlds apart!

####

Again, thanks to the contingent for correcting me. They were good sports about it and now they have a little clique going on.

As promised, I asked Grant to paint a picture of life in tiny Crosby, ND. Put it this way, Crosby, to me, looks like where the FBI would send people who testify against the mob. You want to live after testifying against “Ice Pick Willie” Alderman? We guarantee the mob won’t look in Crosby!

All jokes aside, Crosby sounds like a nice community where hard-working people kick ass on a daily basis and keep this country churning along.

Grant writes:

You weren’t far off when you said Crosby is in the middle of nowhere. Like a lot of the guys around here, I was born and raised in the area, went away for college, and then eventually moved back. We’re mainly an agricultural-based community with a lot of the guys operating the family farm that dates back a couple generations.

Living out here you just know that if you’re wanting to do certain things you are going to have to drive a ways to do them. The tradeoff is we have no traffic or long commutes to deal with. We’re about 6 miles from the Canadian border, with the closest US pro sports team being a 10-hour drive to Minneapolis. Occasionally we’ll sneak up to a Saskatchewan Roughriders game, which is a couple hours away, although that hasn’t been an option since the pandemic started.

Other than being in the middle of nowhere, we do most of the same stuff the Screencaps community loves to do, TNML, golf with the buddies, backyard BBQs with the friends and family, and sipping on whatever shop beer your friend has in his shop fridge at the farm. During the winter, most hobbies have to be indoor activities. A group of us curl in the local curling league while others choose to be in pool or dart leagues.

During the summer and fall hunting and fishing are big activities, although our closest lakes in Canada have obviously not been available for a couple years either.

You were curious about the small-town golf scene. Well, we play a lot of rounds on our 9-hole community course since it is a drive to get to the bigger golf courses around the state. The thing about these small rural areas is there is no one to call when there are issues, etc. at the golf course. Bridge gets damaged in the wind at the course? Get 8-10 farmers, a couple Bobcats, some power tools, and get it fixed. Out in these rural areas, everyone knows everyone, and you band together to help out wherever there is a need.

We look forward to seeing you at the Crosby Country Club soon!

Opening day coincides with the NFL draft so that about 20 of our good friends can gather to eat as many wings as possible, put down a bunch of domestics, and smack talk about who’s team is screwing up the most!

####

Simply awesome stuff out of Grant. 99.9999% of the websites out there don’t care about Grant and his buddies fixing a golf cart bridge at their local golf course in theeeee middle of nowhere USA.

Holy crap, keep feeding me this material, folks. This is Screencaps rocket fuel. Farmers. Golf. Bobcats. Ice. Snow. Hard work. Guys being guys. Post-bridge rebuild beers. Laughs. Jokes. This is the essence of life.

I want all of you to keep this email handy because I want to see material like this from across the country. Show us the world that CNN wouldn’t dare.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

On Mexican food

• Ruben in San Antonio, originally from Durango, Mexico, writes:

Joe,

I’m sorry man, but after reading post after post on the subject….I had to email you. It’s not the name of a place called El Pastor (The Shepherd), it’s the style of cooking it.

The style is AL pastor (shepherd style) or “de Trompo”. The correct way of making these tacos is to use a “trompo”. Basically a shawarma grill. This should give you hint as to where this style of cooking originated from.

The pork meats of different parts of the pig are layered on a skewer and slowly roasted. Then they are sliced down into the tortilla. The pork is marinated in an “adobo” or a marinade. Everyone has their own but that’s what gives the meat its color and flavor. If you don’t see the shawarma grill (el trompo), it’s not AL PASTOR.

Those would tacos be puerco adobado. Or marinated pork tacos. I recommend your readers watch the TacoChronicles on Netflix for reference on the subject as well as many other Taco styles from Mexico.

My background? We LEGALLY immigrated here when I was 13 from Mexico. I love making tacos and grilling in general.

Love to read Screencaps and OutKick.

Thank you and God Bless you all.

####

I think Mike T. from Idaho has been using El Pastor in his reports from Mexico. How do I know? Look at how the emails came in Thursday night an hour apart! I don’t normally like to write LOLOLOLOL on the Internet but this time I have no choice.

• Mike T., who is an incredible sport and is still working on his Mexican vocabulary, writes:

The volcano, Super Tacos La Carreta

Couldn’t help myself, had to go back for another run!

More golf tie advice

• Andrew D. writes:

There is a simple solution, you play bonus holes or it’s to the practice green for a putt off, not rocket science.

On drinks!

• Tony C. in Louisville, a TNML member who I believe was looking to put in a French drain late in the season, writes:

Happy Thursday, Joe! Condolences on the tough loss – the upside of course is that there is a ton of talent to build on for the Bengals. Thanks so much for including my Super Bowl adventure tale the other day in screencaps; absolutely no apologies necessary for the delay. We screencaps and TNML loyalists are an easy-going bunch, I like to think.

With that said, I’m not sure how easy-going I feel about this “trending” cocktail:

The Grass Cutter Cocktail Recipe | Total Wine & More

My first instinct is “don’t cocktail my beer”…on the other hand, it is still a celebration of mowing, albeit an unnecessarily froofy one. I think it’s probably a thumbs down from me. Maybe it can be a poll for one of the opening weeks of the season…

Have a great one!

####

I’m up for trying pretty much anything that includes whiskey and beer. Take out the lemon juice and the syrup and you have a boilermaker, which I might’ve had a few too many of a few years back during a neighborhood garage bash.

As for the Grass Cutter, I might have to make one for the patio when it warms up to sip on. Why not give it a try?

On signs

• Pete G. writes:

Was in Vegas last week, while there, saw this guy with a sign he used to ask for money (pic attached). Cracked me up. He told us his most successful sign reads ‘I used to date Hillary Clinton, look at me now’. Think he does pretty well for himself….

On mowing preparation

• Mark W. writes:

It is that time of year where you start thinking about the spring weather, getting out in the dirt, and preparing to lay some stripes. The spark plugs are changed on the weed eater and the leaf blower and the oil is changed and new blades are on the mower.

I decided to make a run for supplies this past Saturday and pick up some pre-emergent granules to put on the lawn and get in front of the weeds. I also got some grub and insect killer to keep the dadgum moles out of the yard. I have to say that the price increases from last year to now were startling. Fertilizer, the pre-emergent, and the grub killer were up 60% from last year. Truly amazing.

Now think about a commercial farm and the price increases they are facing. Some reports indicate that farmers will be planting less corn this year because the cost of fertilizer has become prohibitive. In fact, all the inputs (fuel, fertilizer, insecticide, etc) for a farmer are up substantially This will ripple through the food chain as corn is a staple ingredient in many products as well as an essential feed for cattle, hogs, and poultry. Irrespective of what happens with interest rates, I expect food prices to continue to rise throughout the year because of this phenomenon. It could possibly be really painful this fall.

Everyone should plan accordingly.

Keep up the great work.

And keep taking those donut breaks with your boys. That’s priceless.

####

I just had a preseason planning meeting last night with my wife on our plan of attack once the snow melts. First up, the snow fences to keep the dog out of the muddy areas as the spring thaw begins. From there, it’s all up to Mother Nature, but I will definitely be on the receiving end of a pile of dirt at some point this spring. I have a stepping stone path build that needs to happen early so the grass can grow in ASAP.

Have a great weekend out there and if you see me at the IKEA outside Detroit on Saturday, say hello.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The @Canucks are the first team in NHL history to face an opponent on a 10+ game winning streak and beat them by 6+ goals. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 25, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

