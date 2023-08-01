Miss Hooters International Contestant Cassidy Marginean Must Overcome Anxiety To Win It All

Videos by OutKick

Texan Cassidy Marginean knows the stakes are high this week at the 2023 Miss Hooters International where she could climb the mountaintop and complete the Hooters bucket list she created for herself.

This Thursday night at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Marginean will have to bust through her “shy bubble” if she wants to walk off that stage as Miss Hooters International and take home that $30,000 first-place prize.

“I’ve done many NASCAR events. I’ve done calendars. I’ve done all the big stuff, but this is the biggest one on my list that I haven’t participated in yet, so I’m so happy to be here right now,” the Hooters Miss September 2023 calendar model told OutKick.

Hooters calendar veteran Cassidy Marginean says the Miss Hooters International title is the biggest item left for her to accomplish with the company. / via Hooters

Unlike many of the other social butterfly Hooters Girls who will walk that aisle Thursday night as they attempt to become the next Hooters icon, Cassidy knows this will not be easy from a mental standpoint.

“This moment for me is about growth because I’m such a shy person and I feel like this will help push me beyond my shy bubble,” she explained. “I don’t even have words to describe my emotions right now. I’ve had some social anxiety in the past, but I feel like the best way to deal with it is to hit it head-on. I’m nervous, anxious, and excited to go out there, give it my all. What better way to get over it than to do it yourself.”

The three-time Hooters Calendar Girl says she’s relying on the advice of veterans who’ve competed in the Miss International to give her pointers on the intricacies that are important once the competition begins.

If things go great this week and she’s the last Hooters Girl standing, Cassidy knows exactly what to do with the $30k.

“Mainly, I’d love to pay off my car. That would probably be the first thing. Then I’d love to open a savings account to go towards my future salon business,” she added. “I’d also love to donate to St. Jude’s for cancer research for kids.”

Cassidy knows that all Hooters Girl careers must come to an end at some point which led her to the idea to open a salon.

“Hooters is such an image-based brand,” she said. “We get to dress up, look beautiful with our hair and makeup and I’ve grown to love those things, so I’d love to have a salon one day or salon/boutique so I can make women feel beautiful every day like I feel.”

But those plans are on hold for now. Cassidy is having too much fun being a Hooters Girl to be talking retirement.

“I have absolutely loved every minute of this. I know it will eventually have to end, but I don’t even want to think about that day. I want to continue on as long as I can. It’s opened up so many opportunities that I never thought could happen,” the Hooters veteran noted.

Hooters Miss International Quick Hitters with Cassidy Marginean

John Daly:

“I’ve heard of him. I’ve actually never met him.”

Favorite sauce:

“I’m a dry rub girl. I know that’s kinda odd because everybody loves the sauciness. I love garlic habanero. I put it inside my ranch. I will put it on fries. I will put it on wings. Whatever. I have to have garlic habanero, even if I get a different sauce I still have garlic habanero on the side.”

Wing style:

“I’m a boneless girl.”

Travel goals:

Cassidy recently traveled to Turks and Caicos and says it was an “absolute blast.”

“It opened my eyes to how things are different from things I’m used to here. It’s a different way of life. It’s a different way of driving. The foods that they eat. It was amazing. I’d love to continue to use my passport and get out of the country.

“I’d like to visit the store in Puerto Rico because it was the first one opened outside of the country. That was news to me. I didn’t know that. To visit the first international store, that would be amazing.”

Her history with Vegas:

“I’ve played blackjack one time and I won $500. I feel like that was good enough and I’m never going to do it again.”

Stories from life at Hooters:

“We have this girl at our store that is awaiting a kidney transplant and we do a car wash to help raise money for her every Sunday. It’s one of our own girls. We’re trying to help her the best we can and helping with her health.”



“If she’s up for it, she’s there and I’m like, ‘You’re amazing that you’re even willing to come and work.’”

This year’s Hooters International Pageant will be broadcast live Thursday, August 3 at 10 p.m. ET at all Hooters restaurants for fans and guests to share in the fun.