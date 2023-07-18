Miss Hooters International 2023 Contestants Announced

Videos by OutKick

A dream will be realized on August 3 for one of 50 Miss Hooters International contestants who will put it all on the line to win the 2023 crown and walk away with a cool $30,000 in cash.

Who will it be? Is this the year a foreign Miss Hooters Girl travels to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to shock the world? Will Florida continue to produce champions (Madison Novo from Miami, FL was the 2022 Miss Hooters champion; she turned 21 this week and celebrated at…Hooters)? Could we see a sleeper like Becky Hines out of Fort Smith, Arkansas walk on that stage and win one for the small city Hooters restaurants who battle their asses off against the big dogs in the corporate chain?

The road to the Miss Hooters International competition begins NOW.

The Hooters marketing and public relations team sent over the list of the 50 ladies who will compete for the top prize and for awards such as Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic and Miss Fan Favorite. The winner will serve as an ambassador for the company and appear at special events and domestic store openings.

Out of 18,000 Hooters Girls who work for one of the 400-plus Hooters restaurants around the world, we’re down to the top 50.

Ladies, it’s game on.

Yasmin Gorman (Nottingham, United Kingdom) / Submitted by Hooters

Tia Hairston (Raleigh, North Carolina) / Submitted by Hooters

May Tubseng (Bangkok, Thailand) / Submitted by Hooters

Sydney Sennett (Roswell, Georgia) / Submitted by Hooters

Sophie Stocklein (Madison, Wisconsin) / Submitted by Hooters

Sophia Zullo (Mason, Ohio) / Submitted by Hooters

Shelbe Boudreaux (Houma, Louisiana) / Submitted by Hooters

Shania Hagen (Las Vegas, Nevada) / Submitted by Hooters

Scarlett Knight (Pearland, Texas) / Submitted by Hooters

Savannah Wicks (St. Peters, Missouri) / Submitted by Hooters

Sara Vratanina (Daytona, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Roisin Leach (Liverpool, United Kingdom) / Submitted by Hooters

Rachel Stendell Deleeuw (Saskatoon, Canada) / Submitted by Hooters

Paloma Henderson (Atlanta, Georgia) / Submitted by Hooters

Olivia Lorenzo (Loveland, Colorado) / Submitted by Hooters

Nadira Dunn (Houston, Texas) / Submitted by Hooters

Maria Fortino (King of Prussia, Pennsylvania) / Submitted by Hooters

Mackenzie Rich (Sanford, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Lindsay Lynch (Merrillville, Indiana) / Submitted by Hooters

Korlysse Buhay (Winnipeg, Canada) / Submitted by Hooters

Kiana Mahabir (Odessa, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Jazzlyn Glover (Birmingham, Alabama) / Submitted by Hooters

Jade Shoemaker (Lexington, Kentucky) / Submitted by Hooters

Izabelle Glinkowski (Chicago, Illinois) / Submitted by Hooters

Isabella Curto (West Springfield, Massachusetts) / Submitted by Hooters

Heidi Deziel (Montreal, Canada) / Submitted by Hooters

Gwyn Johnson (Kennesaw, Georgia) / Submitted by Hooters

Gracie Williams (Weston, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Grace Burchett (Naples, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Emily Johnson (Orange Park, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Cynthia Fernández (Queretaro, Mexico) / Submitted by Hooters

Chloe Torres (San Jose, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Cassidy Marginean (Dallas, Texas) / Submitted by Hooters

Cassidy Kenne (Buford, Georgia) / Submitted by Hooters

Casey Luckey (Lake Buena Vista, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Caitlin Barkey (Tampa, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Caitlin Tabor (Hiram, Georgia) / Submitted by Hooters

Bri Simpson (Rohnert Park, California) / Submitted by Hooters

Breyale Jenkins (Orlando, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Brandi Cullifer (San Marcos, California) / Submitted by Hooters

Blakelyn Brown (Jacksonville, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Bella Waters (Jacksonville Beach, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Becky Hines (Fort Smith, Arkansas) / Submitted by Hooters

Averey Tressler (Mesa, Arizona) / Submitted by Hooters

Astryn Wilson (Garland, Texas) / Submitted by Hooters

Ashleigh Meade (Chantilly, Virginia) / Submitted by Hooters

Anna Garrison (Grand Prairie, Texas) / Submitted by Hooters

Alyssa Harasen (Melbourne, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters

Aly Vargas (Pensacola Beach, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters