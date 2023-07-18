Miss Hooters International 2023 Contestants Announced

A dream will be realized on August 3 for one of 50 Miss Hooters International contestants who will put it all on the line to win the 2023 crown and walk away with a cool $30,000 in cash.
Who will it be? Is this the year a foreign Miss Hooters Girl travels to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to shock the world? Will Florida continue to produce champions (Madison Novo from Miami, FL was the 2022 Miss Hooters champion; she turned 21 this week and celebrated at…Hooters)? Could we see a sleeper like Becky Hines out of Fort Smith, Arkansas walk on that stage and win one for the small city Hooters restaurants who battle their asses off against the big dogs in the corporate chain?
The road to the Miss Hooters International competition begins NOW.
The Hooters marketing and public relations team sent over the list of the 50 ladies who will compete for the top prize and for awards such as Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic and Miss Fan Favorite. The winner will serve as an ambassador for the company and appear at special events and domestic store openings.
Out of 18,000 Hooters Girls who work for one of the 400-plus Hooters restaurants around the world, we’re down to the top 50.
