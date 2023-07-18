Miss Hooters International 2023 Contestants Announced

A dream will be realized on August 3 for one of 50 Miss Hooters International contestants who will put it all on the line to win the 2023 crown and walk away with a cool $30,000 in cash.

Who will it be? Is this the year a foreign Miss Hooters Girl travels to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to shock the world? Will Florida continue to produce champions (Madison Novo from Miami, FL was the 2022 Miss Hooters champion; she turned 21 this week and celebrated at…Hooters)? Could we see a sleeper like Becky Hines out of Fort Smith, Arkansas walk on that stage and win one for the small city Hooters restaurants who battle their asses off against the big dogs in the corporate chain?

The road to the Miss Hooters International competition begins NOW.

The Hooters marketing and public relations team sent over the list of the 50 ladies who will compete for the top prize and for awards such as Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic and Miss Fan Favorite. The winner will serve as an ambassador for the company and appear at special events and domestic store openings.

Out of 18,000 Hooters Girls who work for one of the 400-plus Hooters restaurants around the world, we’re down to the top 50.

Ladies, it’s game on.

Yasmin-Gorman-Nottingham-- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Yasmin Gorman (Nottingham, United Kingdom) / Submitted by Hooters
Tia Hairston_Raleigh Airport- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Tia Hairston (Raleigh, North Carolina) / Submitted by Hooters
Thunyaporn Tubseng (May)_ Nana (Bangkok) Thailand- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
May Tubseng (Bangkok, Thailand) / Submitted by Hooters
Sydney Sennett_Roswell, GA- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Sydney Sennett (Roswell, Georgia) / Submitted by Hooters
Sophie-Stocklein - East Madison-- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Sophie Stocklein (Madison, Wisconsin) / Submitted by Hooters
Sophia Zullo Cincinnati, Ohio -- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Sophia Zullo (Mason, Ohio) / Submitted by Hooters
Shelbe Boudreaux - Houma, LA -- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Shelbe Boudreaux (Houma, Louisiana) / Submitted by Hooters
Shania Hagen Las Vegas, NV - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Shania Hagen (Las Vegas, Nevada) / Submitted by Hooters
Scarlett Knight Pearland -- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Scarlett Knight (Pearland, Texas) / Submitted by Hooters
Savannah Wicks St Peters, MO- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Savannah Wicks (St. Peters, Missouri) / Submitted by Hooters
Sara Vratanina Daytona, FL Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Sara Vratanina (Daytona, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Roisin Leach Liverpool, England - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Roisin Leach (Liverpool, United Kingdom) / Submitted by Hooters
Rachel Stendall Deleeuw, Saskatoon, Canada- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Rachel Stendell Deleeuw (Saskatoon, Canada) / Submitted by Hooters
Paloma Henderson Atlanta, GA -- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Paloma Henderson (Atlanta, Georgia) / Submitted by Hooters
Olivia Lorenzo Loveland -- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Olivia Lorenzo (Loveland, Colorado) / Submitted by Hooters
Nadira Dunn Kirby Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Nadira Dunn (Houston, Texas) / Submitted by Hooters
Maria Fortino King of Prussia, PA - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Maria Fortino (King of Prussia, Pennsylvania) / Submitted by Hooters
Mackenzie Rich Sanford, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Mackenzie Rich (Sanford, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Lindsay Lynch Merrillville, IN - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Lindsay Lynch (Merrillville, Indiana) / Submitted by Hooters
Korlysse Buhay Winnipeg Canada - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Korlysse Buhay (Winnipeg, Canada) / Submitted by Hooters
Kiana Mahabir Odessa, FL -- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Kiana Mahabir (Odessa, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Jazzlyn Glover-Birmingham, AL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Jazzlyn Glover (Birmingham, Alabama) / Submitted by Hooters
Jade Shoemaker-Lexington, KY - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Jade Shoemaker (Lexington, Kentucky) / Submitted by Hooters
Iza Glinkowski Chicago, IL- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Izabelle Glinkowski (Chicago, Illinois) / Submitted by Hooters
Isabella Curto West Springfield, MA- Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Isabella Curto (West Springfield, Massachusetts) / Submitted by Hooters
Heidi Dezeil Montreal, Canada - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Heidi Deziel (Montreal, Canada) / Submitted by Hooters
Gwyn Johnson Kennesaw, GA - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Gwyn Johnson (Kennesaw, Georgia) / Submitted by Hooters
Gracie Williams Weston, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Gracie Williams (Weston, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Grace Burchett Naples, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Grace Burchett (Naples, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Emily Johnson Orange Park, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Emily Johnson (Orange Park, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Cynthia Fernandez Queretaro, Mexico - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Cynthia Fernández (Queretaro, Mexico) / Submitted by Hooters
Chloe Torres San Jose, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Chloe Torres (San Jose, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Cassidy Marginean Dallas, TX - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Cassidy Marginean (Dallas, Texas) / Submitted by Hooters
Cassidy Keene Buford, GA - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Cassidy Kenne (Buford, Georgia) / Submitted by Hooters
Casey Luckey Lake Buena Vista, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Casey Luckey (Lake Buena Vista, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Caitlin Barkey Tampa, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Caitlin Barkey (Tampa, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Caitlin Tabor Hiram, GA - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Caitlin Tabor (Hiram, Georgia) / Submitted by Hooters
Bri Simpson Rhonert Park, CA - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Bri Simpson (Rohnert Park, California) / Submitted by Hooters
Breyale Jenkins Kissimmee East -Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Breyale Jenkins (Orlando, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Brandi Cullifer San Marcos, CA - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Brandi Cullifer (San Marcos, California) / Submitted by Hooters
Blakelyn Brown Jacksonville, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Blakelyn Brown (Jacksonville, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Bella Waters Jacksonville Beach, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Bella Waters (Jacksonville Beach, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Becky Hines Fort Smith, AR - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Becky Hines (Fort Smith, Arkansas) / Submitted by Hooters
Averey Tressler Mesa, AZ - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Averey Tressler (Mesa, Arizona) / Submitted by Hooters
Astryn Wilson Garland, TX - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Astryn Wilson (Garland, Texas) / Submitted by Hooters
Ashleigh Meade Chantilly, VA - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Ashleigh Meade (Chantilly, Virginia) / Submitted by Hooters
Anna Garrison Grand Prairie, TX - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Anna Garrison (Grand Prairie, Texas) / Submitted by Hooters
Alyssa Harasen Melbourne, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Alyssa Harasen (Melbourne, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Aly Vargas Pensacola Beach, FL - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Aly Vargas (Pensacola Beach, Florida) / Submitted by Hooters
Alana Moore Chesapeake, VA - Miss Hooters 2023 contestant
Alana Moore (Chesapeake, Virginia) / Submitted by Hooters

Written by Joe Kinsey

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick and the editor of the Morning Screencaps column that examines a variety of stories taking place in real America.

Kinsey is also the founder of OutKick’s Thursday Night Mowing League, America’s largest virtual mowing league.

Kinsey graduated from University of Toledo.

