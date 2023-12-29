Minor League Hockey Team Posts Apology After People Freak Out About Red Jerseys For January 6th Game

Videos by OutKick

We might as well just get rid of January 6th entirely from the calendar.

It all started when the New York Rangers minor league hockey affiliate Cincinnati Cyclones tweeted out a post about an upcoming game where they will wear their throwback red jerseys.

“We don’t care, we paint the town red!” the team’s now-deleted tweet said as they referenced a popular Doja Cat lyric while also showing the red jerseys.

Well, the throwback game happens to be on January 6th and God forbid you wear anything red on that day. Clearly everyone knows that Red = Republican = MAGA = Trump = Insurrection = You hate America and want civil war. (Or something.)

Despite anyone with an actual brain passing the tweet off as clearly an LOL coincidence, some actually took it serious and were outraged that something could happen on January 6th of all days!

Paint the town WHAT on WHEN?!?! https://t.co/tFqZjWR82C — Connor Moore (@ConnorMoore_7) December 27, 2023

THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS

As a result of the phony freakout, the Cyclones deleted the initial tweet and then sent out an APOLOGY to clarify that they don’t have any political stance being that they are ya know, a hockey team and all.

“Our Throwback Night is traditionally held on the first weekend of January. This night and these jerseys are in no way a political statement,” the team said.

Whew. Thank God for that. I don’t know what we would have done otherwise! I just hope that the social media person wasn’t fired for the original tweet considering they DID NOTHING WRONG in the first place.

The social media manager was probably tasked with coming up with a witty tweet that had pop culture references between the red jerseys and also trying to bring in a younger demo. So they went with a Doja Cat lyric – personally not my favorite musician but hey Gen Z are big fans. Unfortunately the Cyclones employee probably didn’t understand what’s going on in the world these days where everyone has to be upset about something.

The team is now getting more attention for their apology than from the initial tweet itself as tends to be the case when these things happen.

IS JANUARY 6TH FOREVER RUINED?

It will be THREE years since January 6th, 2021 and apparently the date harbors more resentment now than it ever has. It’s now affecting the sports world. I kind of just wished the Washington Senators sent out the tweet instead rather than the Rangers – wouldn’t that have been poetic?

Fortunately for other teams like the Detroit Red Wings, they are off on the 6th so they are in the clear and won’t face any backlash for their JERSEY COLOR.