Minnesota Wild Broadcaster Ryan Carter Takes Stick To The Nose While Between The Benches

Minnesota Wild broadcaster Ryan Carter learned the hard way that he didn’t just need hockey guy toughness during his playing days. He needs it as a broadcaster too.

The former left wing spent parts of eight NHL seasons with the Ducks, Devils, Panthers, Wild, and Hurricanes. Now, he’s behind the mic and spent Tuesday night’s Wild-Jets game between the benches.

That’s not Carter’s usual post, as he typically calls games for Bally Sports North from the safety of the press box.

Of all nights for him to be down at ice level he happened to pick the night a Winnipeg’s Nino Niederreiter checked Wild D-man Jonas Brodin into the boards and sent an errant stick into the area between the benches.

Coincidentally, both Niederreiter and Brodin are former teammates of Carter’s. While he dodged the initial check, Brodin’s stick caught the broadcaster across the bridge of the nose.

Even wilder, Carter explained to his broadcast partners that this wasn’t the first time Niederreiter had hit him in the face.

“Nino, he’s gotten me before too,” Carter said. “The front teeth of mine are fake thanks to Nino.

That errant left a mark. One that would’ve caused an NBA player to miss the rest of this season and probably part of the next. But Carter is a hockey guy and stayed in the game.

“That one stung a little bit. I’m going to have to go back for some repairs, but hey, that’s hockey.”

That’s hockey, indeed.

