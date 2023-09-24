Minnesota Vikings Practiced Not Fumbling This Week, Immediately Fumble On First Possession Against Chargers

Videos by OutKick

The Minnesota Vikings, who won 13 games last year, are not off to a great start. They are winless after losing each of their first two games. There are many reasons for that but the most glaring is turnovers.

In Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota turned the ball over three times and lost despite out-gaining the Bucs by over 100 yards.

In Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota lost the turnover battle 4-1. That put them at -6 in turnover differential for the season.

Brandon Powell of the Minnesota Vikings fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Justin Evans of the Philadelphia Eagles on a punt return during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Six of their seven turnovers in their first two games came via fumbles lost. They’re the first team in 20 years to fumble six times in Weeks 1 and 2.

So, head coach Kevin O’Connell decided that the team needed to focus on that major problem. He had the team work on NOT fumbling during practice in preparation for the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prior to the game, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that O’Connell used a “poking stick” to introduce a new ball security drill to help curb the fumbling problems.

The #Vikings are the first team in 20 years to lose six fumbles in their first two games. Here’s how Kevin O’Connell tried to fix it this week. (Yes, it involves a poking stick.) @NFLGameDay @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/33aYSzfXEC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 24, 2023

Unfortunately, it didn’t work. On the Vikings very first offensive possession, quarterback Kirk Cousins found tight end TJ Hockenson on a pass over the middle to seemingly convert a third-and-8 down the to Chargers 17-yard line, putting Minnesota in excellent position to score.

Except, Hockenson … fumbled. More accurately, Chargers defender Alohi Gilman just took the ball away from Hockenson.

TJ HOCKENSON FUMBLE IN CHARGERS TERRITORY



7th Vikings Fumble Of The Season😬#BoltUp #SKOL pic.twitter.com/dKFcpqPNwo — SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 24, 2023

Seven lost fumbles in 9 quarters of football. Eight turnovers in that span. The Vikings are nearly averaging a turnover PER QUARTER.

That’s … less than ideal.