Justin Jefferson Fumbles Ball Out Of Endzone For Eagles Touchback, As The Worst Rule In Sports Costs Vikings

Videos by OutKick

The worst rule in sports is that a fumble that goes out of the endzone results in a touchback and change-of-possession. That rule cost the Minnesota Vikings in a big way on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson lost control of the ball and it went out of the endzone towards the end of the first half.

Initially, referees ruled that the ball went out-of-bounds at the one-yard line. However, after replay review, referees reversed the call. Jefferson fumbled prior to reaching the goal line and the ball went over the pylon.

That triggered a touchback, giving the Eagles possession of the football.

Did Justin Jefferson score a touchdown here or is it a touchback? pic.twitter.com/JBw4XATenY — Mr Matthew CFB (@TheMrMatthewCFB) September 15, 2023

This rule is stupid, plain and simple. Everywhere else on the football field, a team must actually gain possession of the football to … you know … get possession of the football.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson fumbled the ball out of the endzone on Thursday Night Football vs. the Eagles, triggering the NFL’s worst rule. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

If the ball had gone out of bounds at the one-yard line, the Vikings retain possession. Instead, the Eagles get the ball.

Dumb.

And fans aren’t happy about it. Not just Vikings fans, but football fans — and analysts — almost universally recognizes this rule as problematic.

This will always be the dumbest rule in football. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2023

Man… touchbacks are the focking worst. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 15, 2023

Dumbest rule in sports. — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) September 15, 2023

Ah yes, our first dumb touchback rule of the season! Good to have you back! #TNFonPrime — TommyFreezePops (@yaboiTCfresh) September 15, 2023

Nice, fresh reminder that the two stupidest plays in football still exist.



1. QB Push



2. Touchback on a fumble through the end zone — Austin Swaim (@ASwaim3) September 15, 2023

Since I’m a problem-solver and not just a complainer, I’ll answer those who immediately say “well, what SHOULD happen??” Or those who say “don’t fumble out of the endzone.”

What should happen is one of two things. Either the ball goes back to where it was initially fumbled — just like it does anytime a player fumbles a ball forward out of bounds — OR, for those who want the offense punished, let the team keep possession but move the ball back to either the 10 or 20-yard line.

As for guy #2 — who is probably super fun at parties — duh. Don’t fumble the ball ever is terrific advice. I wonder if NFL coaches know that. You should tell them.

Yes, fumbling is bad. But having one separate rule for that one sliver of field is ludicrous. Anywhere else on the field, if the ball goes out-of-bounds, the possessing team keeps it.

The rule is dumb. Change it, NFL.

Enough said.