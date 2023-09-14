Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Casually Making Incredible Grabs In Warmups Prior To Thursday Night Football vs. Eagles

Videos by OutKick

If the Minnesota Vikings are going to beat the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Thursday Night Football, Justin Jefferson is going to have to play incredible.

If pregame warmups are any indication, Jefferson is ready to put on a show.

He’s not wearing pads or a helmet. There’s no defense. Understood.

But, if you’re not impressed by how high Jefferson jumps, how effortlessly he snatches the ball out of the air with one hand and then gets both feet in bounds, then there’s something wrong with you.

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the Thursday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

This is an unbelievable display of athleticism, warmups or not. Plus, it’s not like Jefferson hasn’t shown this ability in NFL games. He made one of the catches of the year last season against the Buffalo Bills to help the Vikings to a massive upset win.

The Vikings and Eagles met in primetime last season during Week 2. That game, also played in Philadelphia, did not go well for Jefferson or Minnesota.

The Eagles beat the Vikings 24-7 and bottled up Jefferson. Cousins targeted Jefferson 12 times, but the star wideout caught only half of those for fewer than 50 yards.

That loss against the Eagles sparked the Vikings to a seven-game winning streak. So, there’s at least a silver lining if they lose on Thursday Night Football.

Though, last season the Vikings won their Week 1 game. That did not happen this year.

Instead, the Vikings suffered a rather embarrassing upset loss at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They lost despite Jefferson catching nine passes for 150 yards.

Kirk Cousins turned the ball over three times. That can’t happen if they’re going to beat the Eagles.

Justin Jefferson needs to get the ball, early and often, and Cousins needs to protect it.

Sounds simple, but nothing against the Eagles comes easy.

Buckle up.