Minnesota Vikings General Manager Says Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson Has Say In Roster Decisions

In one of the more interesting quotes of NFL personnel availability around the NFL Draft Combine, Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says star wide receiver Justin Jefferson gets to weigh-in on roster management.

This is unique because it doesn’t usually happen. Aaron Rodgers has been famously frustrated by the Packers not including him in roster decisions.

Davante Adams says he wants to be consulted by the Raiders when it comes to their quarterback situation, but there’s been no indication that will be the case.

In fact, Raiders tight end Darren Waller recently said he gets no say when it comes to the roster.

Adofo-Mensah on Jefferson: “He’s aligned with Kevin and I and the Wilfs. He just wants to win. It’s the coolest thing to be around. So for certain, he’s someone we’ll keep in all our conversations. We treat everybody with respect and we understand we need their buy-in.” — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) February 28, 2023

Justin Jefferson has earned unique trust from Vikings

There’s no question that Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Arguably, he’s the very best. But does that make him qualified to help with roster decisions?

Apparently, the Minnesota Vikings think so. Or, at least, they want him to feel involved. That seems to be the most important piece.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah of the Minnesota Vikings speaks to the media during the NFL Combine, mentioning the role Justin Jefferson has in team-building. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs became very frustrated in Minnesota. You don’t have to look far to find disgruntled wide receivers all over the league. Tyreek Hill asked out of perennial Super Bowl contender Kansas City and got traded to Miami.

The Tennessee Titans shipped a frustrated AJ Brown to Philadelphia.

Perhaps this is a way to keep Jefferson happy. That’s a good strategy.

There is no current player more important to the team.

Whether or not he actually has a voice when it comes to future players seems irrelevant. Minnesota is doing what it can to keep Justin Jefferson content and catching passes.

The first part is up to the team. The second part is up to Jefferson.

Luckily for the Vikings, he’s pretty good at that part.