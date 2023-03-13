Minnesota State Hockey Tournament, Once Again, Features The Best Hair In America

Videos by OutKick

The hair of the Minnesota state hockey tournament continues to need to be seen to be believed.

There are many great proud traditions, and the flow among Minnesota high school hockey players is among the best.

The Minnesota state hockey tournament is known for featuring great hair. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBW9qm_wCiw)

It’s almost a right of passage in the state. If your team makes the state tournament, you better show with an all-time great haircut.

The template for success is simple. Keep it long, keep unique and keep it fun. If you can do that, you will likely end up on the annual “All Hockey Hair Team” video. Well, the lettuce from 2023 definitely didn’t disappoint.

Nothing matches the hockey hair up in Minnesota.

For those of you who might not know, this has been a very popular tradition for a very long time. The Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team videos have been huge since at least my early time in college, and that was a long time ago.

It eventually got to a point that ESPN did an entire E:60 on the hair movement up in Minnesota.

It’s pretty simple. If you show up with a regular haircut, you can expect to be glued to the bench or sent home. Kids in Minnesota grow up dreaming about playing hockey on the state’s biggest stage.

It’s very similar to how high school football is treated in Texas. Hockey is life for a lot of people in Minnesota. It’s the best hockey state in the country by a massive margin.

Part of that proud tradition is making sure your flow is unrivaled. Anything less is completely unacceptable. Fortunately for everyone at this year’s tournament, they showed up and showed out.

Stay frosty, Minnesota. The country has come to depend on these annual videos to give us joy. Don’t ever think about shaving down those luscious locks.