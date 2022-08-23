Minnesota Unveils Black Football Uniforms

The Minnesota Gophers will be sporting a new look during the 2022 college football season.

Minnesota is known for wearing maroon and gold, but the team will be rocking black at some point this season.

The Gophers unveiled their new black uniforms Monday, and the threads are bound to generate attention.

⚫️ hello darkness my old friend ⚫️



new fits, coming this season

As college football fans know, new uniforms are a great way to gin up attention in a program. It sparks engagement on social media, gets fans excited and is just something fresh and new.

That wasn’t really the case of a couple decades ago. Teams played in their standard uniforms without much deviation.

Now, teams like to drop new uniforms around the clock, and you can add Minnesota to the mix.

Minnesota will have black football uniforms during the 2022 season. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/GopherFootball/status/1561852321138704384)

The best thing about black uniforms is when they’re used for night games. There are few things that look slicker than black uniforms under the lights on national TV.

That’s a fact, and all college football fans know it.

Now, how will Minnesota fans embrace the new look? Well, if the Gophers rock a few teams while wearing them, I’m sure the Minnesota faithful will love them. If P.J. Fleck’s team falls off in the B1G West, it won’t matter what his players are wearing.