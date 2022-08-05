The Big 12 Is Reportedly Trying To Add A Major Big Ten Team

The Big 12 is apparently living in a land of delusion when it comes to realignment.

College football is currently in a state of chaos as expansion and realignment sweeps the country, and the Big 12 thinks Minnesota might want to leave the B1G!

Will Minnesota join the Big 12? (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“The Big 12 Conference is said to be quietly seeking the Gophers, but Minnesota can’t afford the revenue loss of a new Big Ten Network deal, which, with the expansion of USC and UCLA in two years, could be worth nearly $100 million a year,” the TwinCities.com recently reported.

Yes, the Big 12 is trying to convince the Gophers to leave the wealthy land of the Big Ten for uncertainty on the other side of the fence.

There’s blind optimism and then there’s pure delusion. The Big 12 reportedly coming for the Gophers is clearly the latter.

Why would any team leave the B1G? USC and UCLA are on the way, and the conference’s media deal might be $1.5 billion annually.

It’s going to be a powerhouse conference that might not even be able to be matched by the SEC.

Leaving for the Big 12 would be the equivalent of athletic and financial suicide. It makes less than zero sense.

Nobody willing goes from the MLB to double-A baseball. It just doesn’t happen.

Hopefully, Minnesota administrators laughed in the Big 12’s face when this idea was floated because it’s beyond stupid.