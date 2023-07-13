Mina Kimes Debuts Baby Bump At ESPYs

Videos by OutKick

Fellas … it’s over. ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes is officially preggers!

Yes, the young lady once dubbed Yale’s Hottest Girl with a major influence in NFL media is expecting. She flashed a baby bump on the red carpet Wednesday night at the ESPYs.

The 37-year-old Seahawks superfan has been married to musician Nick Sylvester since 2015.

“At the espys, brought a date,” Mina Kimes tweeted on Wednesday.

At the espys, brought a date 💕 pic.twitter.com/QjlviS27EO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 12, 2023

Followers on Twitter congratulated the veteran sports analysts while dudes lamented their diminished chances of ever luring Mina out of her happy marriage.

Sigh. Congrats, Mina Kimes.

Seeing Mina Kimes is pregnant and now will probably not fall in love with me pic.twitter.com/LMhzrfO2rE — dear Bortles man (@DearBurlyMan) July 13, 2023

Mina Kimes is pregnant pic.twitter.com/mvivvdw0l5 — Justin (@jray624) July 13, 2023

This is a developing baby, check back with OutKick for updates.