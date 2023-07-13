Mina Kimes Debuts Baby Bump At ESPYs

Fellas … it’s over. ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes is officially preggers!

Yes, the young lady once dubbed Yale’s Hottest Girl with a major influence in NFL media is expecting. She flashed a baby bump on the red carpet Wednesday night at the ESPYs.

The 37-year-old Seahawks superfan has been married to musician Nick Sylvester since 2015.

“At the espys, brought a date,” Mina Kimes tweeted on Wednesday.

Followers on Twitter congratulated the veteran sports analysts while dudes lamented their diminished chances of ever luring Mina out of her happy marriage.

Sigh. Congrats, Mina Kimes.

This is a developing baby, check back with OutKick for updates.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

