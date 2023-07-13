Mina Kimes Debuts Baby Bump At ESPYs

Videos by OutKick
Fellas … it’s over. ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes is officially preggers!
Yes, the young lady once dubbed Yale’s Hottest Girl with a major influence in NFL media is expecting. She flashed a baby bump on the red carpet Wednesday night at the ESPYs.
The 37-year-old Seahawks superfan has been married to musician Nick Sylvester since 2015.
“At the espys, brought a date,” Mina Kimes tweeted on Wednesday.
Followers on Twitter congratulated the veteran sports analysts while dudes lamented their diminished chances of ever luring Mina out of her happy marriage.
Sigh. Congrats, Mina Kimes.
This is a developing baby, check back with OutKick for updates.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok
One CommentLeave a Reply
Is this the reason why she wasn’t fired list?