One Year After Impassioned 2022 ESPY Speech, ESPN’s Dick Vitale Reveals That He Has Vocal Cord Cancer

Say it ain’t so. Dick Vitale announced last August that he was cancer-free. Just one month prior to that, he gave an impassioned speech at the 2022 ESPY Awards. This year, just minutes before the start of the 2023 ESPY Awards, Vitale announced he has vocal cord cancer.

“I’m sorry to share that I received tough news today from Dr. Zeitels about my throat,” Vitale posted on Twitter. “The tests on the tissues they removed showed that I have vocal cord cancer and will need 6 weeks of radiation to treat it.”

Vitale notes that this particular cancer has a high cure rate and he expects to make a full recovery. However, his ability to call college basketball games this season is obviously in doubt.

ESPN college basketball commentator Dick Vitale announced that he has vocal cord cancer on the day of the 2023 ESPY Awards. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

But Vitale is determined to make it happen, despite the circumstances.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall,” Vitale’s post continued. “Dr. Z feels that scenario is entirely possible. I want to say that I have been so touched by the tweets, texts, notes, and prayers, and will ask all of you to continue to send positive vibes.”

As mentioned, Vitale delivered an incredible speech at last year’s ESPYs.

“This time last year, I was on the ESPYS stage, asking everyone to help in the cancer fight. This terrible disease strikes so many of our loved ones, and it’s now knocked on my door three different times. More research will continue to help in this fight.”

This is an update on my meeting today with Dr ZEITELS. Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma ! pic.twitter.com/pu61XJSm43 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 12, 2023

The ESPYs might be more of a left-wing propaganda awards show than an actual sports award show –which awards show isn’t these days? — but it is part ESPN’s biggest humanitarian effort.

I worked for the company for many years and certainly have my share of negative thoughts.

However, their donations to cancer research and all of the things done in support of the Jimmy V Foundation are to be commended. “V Week” is an annual fundraising week at ESPN and it was always one of my favorite weeks of the year.

So much good work was done, and everyone came together for a good cause. Politics aside, we’re all on the same team in the cancer battle.

Wishing Dick Vitale the best of luck in his latest battle with cancer. Hopefully, we’ll see him on the sidelines again very soon.

“Go get ’em, Baby!”