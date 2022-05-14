Mass Shooting After Bucks Game Fallout: Milwaukee Mayor Issues Curfew

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is issuing a limited Emergency Order that includes a curfew Saturday and Sunday for individuals under the age of 21 in certain areas of the city.

TMJ4 News’ Ryan Jenkins reports the curfew for people under the age of 21 in the impacted entertainment district will take effect at 11 p.m., and that violators will be cited.

This comes after 17 people were reportedly shot in Milwaukee Friday night, shortly after the conclusion of Game 6 between the Bucks and Celtics.

Police shared new details about a third shooting in that area from overnight.



That brings the total number of shooting victims following last night's Buck's game to 21 in three separate incidents. — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) May 14, 2022

