in Media News, Sports

Mass Shooting After Bucks Game Fallout: Milwaukee Mayor Issues Curfew

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is issuing a limited Emergency Order that includes a curfew Saturday and Sunday for individuals under the age of 21 in certain areas of the city.

TMJ4 News’ Ryan Jenkins reports the curfew for people under the age of 21 in the impacted entertainment district will take effect at 11 p.m., and that violators will be cited.

17 PEOPLE SHOT AFTER BUCKS/CELTICS GAME

This comes after 17 people were reportedly shot in Milwaukee Friday night, shortly after the conclusion of Game 6 between the Bucks and Celtics.

Check back with OutKick for updates.

Cavalier JohnsonFeature postMilwaukee Bucks

Written by Megan Turner

Megan graduated from the University of Central Florida and writes and tweets about anything related to sports. She replies to comments she shouldn't reply to online and thinks the CFP Rankings are absolutely rigged. Follow her on Twitter at @Megnturner_ and Instagram at @Megnturner.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here