Shooting Takes Place Near Deer District In Milwaukee After Bucks/Celtics Game

Two people were reportedly shot in Milwaukee Friday night, shortly after the conclusion of Game 6 between the Bucks and Celtics.

Gabby Bachara of CBS 58 reports that the shooting took place at the intersection of Highland and MLK, just outside of Deer District, where roughly 11,000 fans were packed in to watch the game. Milwaukee police told Bruce Harrison of TMJ4 News that there are two victims and one person is in custody. At least one of the victims does not have life-threatening injuries.

Scene at W. Highland and MLK. Police tell us two shot and one in custody. This happened right as Bucks/Celts was wrapping up. The shooting sent many people running from the Deer District. Police are pushing folks back atm. Scene expanding. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/avtp737cXg — Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonTV) May 14, 2022

The thousands of fans were sent fleeing at the sound of gunshots, which Joyce Garbaciak of WISN 12 News captured.

BREAKING: 1 adult male shot near MLK & Highland as ⁦@Bucks⁩ game ends. This is what we saw as fans ran from the area. ⁦@WISN12News⁩ pic.twitter.com/JE6Ax1OPsn — Joyce Garbaciak WISN (@JoyceGarbaciak) May 14, 2022

This story is developing quickly. Check back with OutKick for updates.

