Milwaukee Bucks Are Screwed, Portion Of Franchise Reportedly Sold To Cleveland Browns Owners Jimmy And Dee Haslam

Sorry Bucks fans, any hopes you had of a second NBA championship within three seasons vanished this morning. That’s because Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are now part of the team’s ownership group. And that’s not a good thing.

Per Tim Bontemps and ESPN, Milwaukee co-owner Marc Lasry reached an agreement to sell his portion of the Bucks to the Haslams for a $3.5 billion valuation.

As for the Haslam’s, it’s a toss up between LeBron James’ “decision” and their Browns ownership as to which has done more harm to Cleveland.

Lasry reportedly owns 25% of the franchise, which will now head to the Haslams. Wes Edens, Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli are the other members of the Bucks’ ownership group who make up the majority of the other 75% (Packers QB Aaron Rodgers owns 1%).

Haslam Ownership Brings Risk To Bucks

To say the Haslam’s tenure in Cleveland (they purchased the Browns in 2012) has been rough would be like calling the Titanic’s maiden voyage a little bumpy.

The only thing consistent about the Browns under the Haslam’s watch has been losing. In their more than a decade of ownership, Cleveland has appeared in the playoffs just once. They also had back-to-back seasons where they won a combined one game.

Again, that’s two seasons – ONE WIN.

The Haslam’s fire coaches nearly as often as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is named an NBA All-Star (seven times). Cleveland’s on their fifth head coach since the Haslam’s 2012 purchase of the franchise, sixth if you include interim head coaches.

Nervous yet, Milwaukee?

Milwaukee Should Prepare For Controversy

If the Browns’ win-loss record and the Haslam’s penchant for firing coaches doesn’t frighten Bucks fans, just wait, there’s more.

The Haslam’s also brought Deshaun Watson to Cleveland and gave him the most guaranteed money in NFL history. They also oversaw the drafting of Johnny Manziel and a trade for Odell Beckham Jr.

And maybe most egregious, they briefly allowed the Browns to have one of the ugliest uniforms in the history of pro sports.

What’s not to like?

Milwaukee’s Won 14-straight games, but as any Cleveland fan will tell you, it’s all downhill from here.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF