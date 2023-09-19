Milwaukee Brewers Staying Put After New Deal Reached

Videos by OutKick

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to remain in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future, thanks to a new agreement with the state.

Wisconsin state legislators announced Monday that they’d agreed to a new stadium deal with the Brewers that will, ostensibly, keep them in the state through at least 2050. The deal covers roughly $700 million, with $400 million coming from the state, $200 million from local jurisdictions, and the remainder coming from the organization.

CBS 58 in Milwaukee first reported the details of the reported agreement, which came after months of speculation about the team’s future in the city. Commissioner Rob Manfred had previously stated that the team would explore relocation this fall if there was no new deal reached to fund stadium improvements.

READ: MILWAUKEE BREWERS SET TO EXPLORE RELOCATION TO ANOTHER CITY (NASHVILLE? SALT LAKE CITY?) LATER THIS YEAR

The existing 22-year-old stadium, owned by the state, reportedly needed at least $450 million in improvements. Local business groups were in favor of public funding to help secure the team, while others were skeptical, saying that the money could be better spent elsewhere.

Republican state Representative Rob Brooks spoke to a news conference on Monday, explaining the rationale behind the agreement.

“People have asked how does it benefit Spooner, Wisconsin, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Rhinelander, Wisconsin,” Brooks said. “One percent of all the sales here, go to every community in the state … so every community in the state of Wisconsin benefits from keeping the Brewers again. It’s cheaper to keep them.”

MILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 03: Milwaukee Brewers fans tailgate outside of the stadium prior to the game between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Milwaukee Brewers Dashing Hopes In Nashville, Salt Lake

The Brewers were once viewed as prime targets for relocation, with Nashville and Salt Lake rumored as potential destinations.

But as with the Tampa Bay Rays, an agreement between the team and local lawmakers should keep them in their current home.

Nashville, Salt Lake City, Austin and other would-be MLB cities will now be forced to hope that MLB turns to expansion. Or that the Chicago White Sox follow through on their threats.

READ: NOW YET ANOTHER MLB TEAM IS THREATENING TO MOVE CITIES AS WHITE SOX ARE LATEST TO MAKE NOISE

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has long said he intends to focus on keeping teams in place before expanding. With a number of potential relocation situations now resolved, it may be only a matter of time before talk of adding new teams begins.