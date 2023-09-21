Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Suspended For A Year Over PED Use

Videos by OutKick

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher J.C. Mejia got busted for his second performance-enhancing drug violation on Tuesday.

As a result, MLB is suspending the 27-yearold reliever for 162 games for a positive test for Stanozolol. Mejia served an 80-game suspension after his first positive Stanozolol result in 2022.

The Brewers released a statement, supporting MLB’s decision on Mejia. He appeared in nine games for Milwaukee, posting a 5.56 ERA (1-0) in 11⅓ innings of relief.

Brewers RHP JC Mejia has received a 162-game suspension after testing positive for the PED Stanozolol, per @AdamMcCalvy



He was suspended 80 games last year for the same substance pic.twitter.com/fJ94LWG7i0 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 20, 2023

“The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game,” Milwaukee’s statement read.

Milwaukee placed Mejia on the 60-day injured list on Sept. 11.

This season marked Mejia’s third in the pros, throwing to an 8.32 ERA across 28 games. He previously played for the then-named Cleveland Indians in 2021.

Last year, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis, Jr. served a 60-game suspension over the same performance-enhancing drug violation.

The Brewers are six games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Milwaukee (85-66) is currently slotted third in the NL playoff picture.