Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Suspended For A Year Over PED Use

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher J.C. Mejia got busted for his second performance-enhancing drug violation on Tuesday.

As a result, MLB is suspending the 27-yearold reliever for 162 games for a positive test for Stanozolol. Mejia served an 80-game suspension after his first positive Stanozolol result in 2022.

The Brewers released a statement, supporting MLB’s decision on Mejia. He appeared in nine games for Milwaukee, posting a 5.56 ERA (1-0) in 11⅓ innings of relief.

“The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game,” Milwaukee’s statement read.

Milwaukee placed Mejia on the 60-day injured list on Sept. 11.

This season marked Mejia’s third in the pros, throwing to an 8.32 ERA across 28 games. He previously played for the then-named Cleveland Indians in 2021.

Last year, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis, Jr. served a 60-game suspension over the same performance-enhancing drug violation.

The Brewers are six games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Milwaukee (85-66) is currently slotted third in the NL playoff picture.

