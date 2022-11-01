‘Stranger Things’ Star Claims She Doesn’t Know How The Show Will End

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown wants people to believe she has no idea how the legendary show will end.

The fourth season of the Netflix hit premiered back in May, and millions of loyal fans around the globe now wait for the fifth and final season to drop. It’s expected in 2023, and whenever it does drop, you can expect the rest of the entertainment world to, once again, come to a grinding halt

Matt and Ross Duffer announced that season five will be the last one of "Stranger Things."

The show’s ending is being tightly protected like the CIA’s darkest secrets, and now, the face of the show claims she has literally no idea what will happen.

“I really don’t know. People say, ‘Oh, you can’t say too much, like don’t spoil it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don’t know anything,'” Brown told Entertainment Tonight when talking about the upcoming final season.

Does Brown really not know how “Stranger Things” will end?

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t the first superstar to claim they have no idea how their show will end. Luke Grimes told me prior to season four of “Yellowstone” that he had no clue.

He knew Taylor Sheridan had the ending, but nobody had been told. Seeing as how I assume people wouldn’t ever lie to me, I believe him.

"Stranger Things" will end with season five

Now, the young actress is playing the same card. Let’s also not forget the ending of “Game of Thrones” was also kept secret from many people involved until the last possible moment.

So, there’s definitely a precedent for hiding information from a show’s stars.

Millie Bobby Brown says she doesn't know the ending of "Stranger Things."

However, season five is expected to get cameras rolling in 2023 with an eye on a 2024 release date. So, even if Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t know the ending, she should find out in a few months at the latest.

Once the scripts go out, it will be impossible to keep secret.

When does "Stranger Things" season five start?

What do I think will happen? Not a clue, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise. I’ll sit back and see what we get in a couple years. Expectations are high and I expect the Duffer brothers to deliver.