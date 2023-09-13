Millennial, Gen Z Women Don’t Want To Date Men Who Listen To Joe Rogan

Videos by OutKick

If you are a man who listens to Joe Rogan regularly that might explain why you can’t find a date.

Change Research surveyed 1,033 registered voters between ages 18 and 34 and learned that 55% of women find it a turnoff if their partner listens to “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Millennial and Gen Z women apparently associate Rogan listeners with “MAGA Republicans.” In other words, they think a pot-smoking Bernie Sanders voter is MAGA.

Young women, who take their cues from TikTok, don’t understand Joe Rogan. And they abhor Donald Trump.

Over three-quarters (76%) of women said they would not date someone who supports Trump.

Here are the full survey results, via the New York Post:

Women really want you to go see “Barbie.”

The female respondents obviously lean left, in part because of the age demographics. There aren’t too many young conservative women.

One could argue that’s unfortunate given a recent finding that attractive women are more likely to be “right-wing.”

Nonetheless, if you want to date a liberal woman, and we don’t recommend it, the poll says you should adopt the following habits:

Find a new podcast, never say “All Lives Matter,” frequently say “Black Lives Matter,” pretend you have a lot of hobbies, and pretend there are more than two genders.

In other words, act like a liberal white lady of Generation Z.

As for green flags, women ask that you read a lot and look better in person than you do on social media. Women and men agree on those two traits:

We are skeptical that young men care that much that a woman likes to read. Or that 18% of men want a woman who prefers cow milk. But the results are the results.

Ultimately, neither young men nor women have much confidence in themselves.

The survey found that most respondents “are not confident they will ever be able to stop living paycheck to paycheck, go on a vacation once a year, buy whatever they want at the grocery store, afford nice clothes, or have a reliable car.”

We have produced a generation of anxiety, anti-Rogan-ism, and believers of gender theory. Not our best work.