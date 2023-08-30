Military Aircraft Evacuating Florida Captures Insane Hurricane Idalia Video

Videos by OutKick

An unreal video perfectly captures the carnage of Hurricane Idalia as it beats down on Florida.

People are scrambling in Florida to find safety and get as far away from the hurricane in the high impact areas as they can.

The hurricane made landfall early Wednesday on the western side of the state. Hopefully, people are already bunkered down or evacuated.

Hurricane Idalia slams into Florida. An evacuating military aircraft captured wild video of St. Elmo’s fire. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Prior to landfall, MacDill Air Force Base evacuated or secured the aircraft in the area, and one filmed a crazy video on its way out of town.

The base’s official Twitter page tweeted a cockpit video that showed the severity of the situation in the air, and even recorded St. Elmo’s fire.

You can check out the absolutely terrifying video below.

All aircraft on the installation have been evacuated/secured in preparation for #HurricaneIdalia . During the evacuation, the 50th ARS recorded St. Elmo’s fire, a weather phenomenon in which luminous plasma is created in an atmospheric electric field. pic.twitter.com/tqUGhfm8iN — MacDill AFB (@MacDill_AFB) August 29, 2023

Military plane films insane Hurricane Idalia video.

The video above is without question one of the wildest videos we’ve seen coming out of Florida from the past few days.

Imagine being in the cockpit of that plane flying through that kind of mess and chaos. For those of you unfamiliar with St. Elmo’s fire, the Scientific American describes it as follows:

St. Elmo’s fire is seen during thunderstorms when the ground below the storm is electrically charged, and there is high voltage in the air between the cloud and the ground. The voltage tears apart the air molecules and the gas begins to glow. It takes about 30,000 volts per centimeter of space to start a St. Elmo’s fire (although sharp points can trigger it at somewhat lower voltage levels.)

Yes, it looks exactly what you’d see in a light, which is what makes the natural weather phenomenon so unbelievably incredible.

People are evacuating Florida and bunkering down to ride out Hurricane Idalia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida is getting pounded right now, and it’s going to be rough for the foreseeable future. Let’s hope as many people as possible made it out before Hurricane Idalia hit. The video above is terrifying. The reality on the ground is almost certainly significantly worse. Say a prayer for those caught in the crossfire. They need all the help they can get right now.