Florida Cop Allegedly Photographs UFO Near Important Military Base

Did a Florida police officer successfully photograph a UFO?

That’s the claim Bradenton Beach police officer Charles Morose is making after allegedly photographing a UFO over Anna Maria Island in early November, according to the Anna Maria Island Sun. You can see the photo on its website. In the photo, there appears to be a black object near a U.S. Coast Guard plane.

Does the UFO story add up?

The Florida law enforcement officer told the publication, “I saw a Coast Guard plane flying over the bay, then I watch them turn back toward the Gulf. I thought what the heck is that as I look up and saw a big black thing in the sky. I’m estimating based on the size of the plane in the sky, it was at least the size of a car, or maybe a small aircraft.”

“That thing had to be moving at least 500 mph. It just shot off like a rocket toward the horizon and it was just gone. I’m no UFO conspiracy theorist, and I’m not saying it was from space or anything like that, but there was something in the sky and it was hauling butt,” Morose further explained.

I reached out to the local Coast Guard rep in the area, but haven’t heard anything back yet.

The location of the alleged sighting is incredibly important.

What I will point out is that Anna Maria Island is very close to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. It’s an incredibly short flight. You just have to jump the bay.

UFO allegedly sighted near MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. (Credit: Google Maps)

Do you all know what is at MacDill Air Force Base? The United States Special Operations Command. Do we think it’s possible USSOCOM might have some equipment they’re testing the rest of us don’t know about? We definitely can’t write it off. I know plenty of people involved to varying degrees with USSOCOM. Trust me when I say they’re up to things most people couldn’t even imagine.

It’s also worth noting Eglin Air Force Base, home of the mysterious 486th Flight Test Squadron, is located in Florida. While it’s further than MacDill, it’s still a very short flight from Anna Maria Island.

Is the United States doing test flights being mistaken for UFOs in Florida? (Credit: Google Maps)

It’s more than possible we’re testing gear in the Florida region. I’ve often said UFO sightings are almost certainly secret tech. That’s much more likely than little green aliens zipping around the skies.

Are we alone in this universe? Is anything else out there? We might never know, but clearly, the UFO discussion isn’t slowing down.