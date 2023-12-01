Mikey Williams, High School Hoops Star, Avoids Lengthy Jail Sentence With Counseling Deal

Videos by OutKick

High school basketball phenom and University of Memphis freshman guard Mikey Williams avoided serious charges of making threats with a firearm after he pleaded guilty to one charge that can be reduced to a misdemeanor charge.

Williams, 19, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of making criminal threats. He was arrested in April after allegedly shooting a fleeing vehicle during an incident in March. Williams had a dispute with visitors at his San Diego home.

Mikey Williams, H.S. Phenom, Relieved By Plea Deal

Several of the visitors, three of them minors, drove off in a vehicle, which they claim Williams shot at while making threats.

LAS VEGAS, NV – Mikey Williams looks on during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 7, 2022 at the Bishop Gorman High School. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mikey Williams’ attorney Randy Grossman said that his client’s deal does not confess to shooting at the fleeing victims. Instead, Grossman noted that Williams held the weapon while shouting threats, but not shooting the firearm.

Williams lost an NIL deal with sports-tech company, Lace Clips, following his arrest. He remains a part of Memphis men’s basketball. Despite the lighter discipline, Mikey’s future in college basketball remains uncertain. Grossman relayed that Mikey looks forward to returning to Memphis.

As reported on OutKick, Williams was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm, and in California, each of those counts carries a minimum sentence of six months in county jail if convicted.

Williams can reduce his felony to a misdemeanor if he completes 80 hours of community service. Additionally, the Memphis player’s plea deal entails completing cognitive behavior therapy, gun safety and anger management classes.

Williams gave his reaction to the plea deal on Thursday.

“I feel good, brother. You know, all glory to God. I’m just happy that I made it out of this situation. But I’m just excited to get back to the court,” Williams said.