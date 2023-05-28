Top College Basketball Prospect Mikey Williams Loses NIL Deal After Arrest

Videos by OutKick

One of the top NIL college athletes lost a big deal after getting arrested in April on five charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Lace Clips, a sports company known for tracking athletes’ performance with high-tech wears, is officially ending its commitment to top-30 high school basketball recruit Mikey Williams. Company president Jonathan Nussbaum delivered the announcement, reported by TMZ Sports, and noted that Williams had not fulfilled his promise to the brand.

Major NIL Athlete Dropped After Serious Allegations

“We are not continuing our partnership with Mikey Williams,” said Jonathan Nussbaum, the president of Lace Clips.

“He is not someone that will be associated with our brand going forward,” Nussbaum added.

As reported on OutKick, Williams was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm, and in California, each of those counts carries a minimum sentence of six months in county jail if convicted.

Williams’ star was beginning to rise as NIL deals poured in for the five-star, 18-year-old recruit, who committed to the Memphis Tigers on Nov. 2022.

As highlighted by OutKick’s Sean Labar, Williams’ rank as a NIL student-athlete was among the most elite in the nation leading up to his arrest.

“The 6-2 guard from San Diego, CA, has become a social media phenom, with 6 million total followers. The 17-year-old became the first high schooler in the U.S. to land a multi-year sneaker deal with Puma back in October and has endorsement agreements with CashApp, LaceClips and others.”