Mike Williams’ Season Is Over With Major Knee Injury

Chargers receiver Mike Williams appeared to suffer a significant knee ligament tear which was evident yesterday by video. And now, news is leaking out that confirms as much. By in game video, an ACL/MCL tear in the left knee was apparent.

#MikeWilliams with worry for significant left knee injury by video.🙏 https://t.co/bwg70sICUm pic.twitter.com/0uBmGVFAo8 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 24, 2023

The left knee clearly just “inward” on a non-contact plant cut consistent with major ligament injury based on my experience as an NFL head team physician analyzing video for 17 years. The MRI will serve to confirm the injury but the team has no official word yet.

National reports are confirming the bad news.

Source: #Chargers WR Mike Williams has torn his ACL and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed. pic.twitter.com/OHkErQdNW7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023

Williams Will Need Surgery

This would mean season-ending surgery. Because of the associated MCL tear, that procedure would mean a potential delay of surgery for a few weeks. In any case, his season is over with the ACL injury and it is likely to impact the start of his 2024 campaign.

Williams has had his share of injuries including a recent back injury and high ankle sprain. He is under contract through 2024 but the team has an out after this season.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers scores a touchdown in the second quarter during a game at SoFi Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Chargers drafted wide receiver Quentin Johnston of TCU in the first round. Josh Palmer likely moves up to the #2 role and the rookie will now get more playing time. Keenan Allen is the #1 and has a big start to the season with newly extended QB Justin Herbert.

Running back Austin Ekeler is on the verge of return from his mild high ankle sprain. The team got a much needed first win in Minnesota to avoid the dreaded 0-3 start, but this Mike Williams news will impact their offense and season.