Chargers WR Mike Williams Gets BLASTED By Dolphins LB Jerome Baker, But Quickly Clears Concussion Protocol

The Miami Dolphins know a thing or two about head injuries. They saw their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, suffer several of them last season. In Week 1, though, it’s their opponent the Los Angeles Chargers who had to send wide receiver Mike Williams for a concussion protocol check.

During the second quarter, Williams and Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker collided during the second quarter as Williams went out for a pass route. It looks like Baker tried to hit Williams, who braced at the last moment.

The referees did not penalize Baker for the hit.

Williams missed four games last season with various injuries (and the majority of a fifth). But miraculously and despite heading to the locker room after the collision, Williams returned to the field to start the second half.

The Chargers drafted TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round as insurance in case Williams or Keenan Allen had injury issues. For now, Williams appears to have avoided serious injury.

It seems shocking that the Chargers put Williams back in the game after suffering such a vicious hit to the head, especially after he remained on the field for several minutes before walking off with trainers.

He eventually left the field and went to the locker room.

There’s a major spotlight on the NFL with regards to concussions, and there might be some questions about Williams returning to the game on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Remember that Tua Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols but still took massive criticism for putting him “in harm’s way.”

Williams must have cleared concussion protocols, but his situation is worth monitoring.